MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored 17 of his game-high 38 points in the first quarter to lead Meadowbrook Christian to a 75-47 win over Grace Prep in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys basketball Thursday.
Canelo had 27 points at halftime, as the Warriors (7-8) led 45-19 at intermission. Noah Smith added 10 points for Meadowbrook.
Meadowbrook Christian 75,
Grace Prep 47
Grace Prep (8-4) 47
Andrew Summers 4 1-2 11, Isaac Maas 8 7-9 24, Jesse Codner 3 2-4 9, Ethan Costella 0 1-2 1, Will Brown 0 0-2 0, Isaiah Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-19 47.
3-point goals: Summers 2, Maas, Codner.
Did not score: Daniel Rhoads, Zane Brancefield, Joseph Brown.
Meadowbrook Christian (7-8) 75
CJ Carrier 3 0-0 6, Evan Young 3 0-2 6, Ashton Canelo 16 6-10 38, Noah Smith 5 0-0 10, Jacob Reed 1 2-2 5, Nevin Carrier 4 0-0 8, Michael Eager 0 2-2 2. Totals 32 10-16 75.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Peter Ramirez, Michael Smith, Gavin Millett.
Score by quarters
Grace Prep 12 7 11 17 — 47
Meadowbrook Chr. 21 24 16 14 — 75
n Millersburg 58, Juniata 40
MIFFLINTOWN — Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 21 points to lead Millersburg to the Tri-Valley League win.
Jonathon Snyder and Brant Bingaman each scored eight of their 10 points in the first half to help Millersburg (13-5) grab a 34-23 halftime lead. Tate Etzweiler added eight points for Millersburg.
Emmanuel O’Donell led Juniata (8-10) with 12 points.
Millersburg 58, Juniata 40
Millersburg (13-5) 58
Christian Bingaman 8 5-7 21, Devyn Kintzer 1 0-0 2, Brant Bingaman 4 0-0 10, Jonathon Snyder 4 0-0 10, Aiden Harman 2 0-0 4, Hayden Bixler 1 0-0 3, Tate Etzweiler 3 1-2 8. Totals 23 6-9 58.
3-point goals: B. Bingaman 2, Snyder 2, Bixler, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Kyle Casner, Issiah Dyer, Mason Engle, Nate Dohrman.
Juniata (8-10) 40
Jacob Condo 4 1-1 10, Yadiel Ortiz 3 0-1 6, Christian Ortiz 0 0-1 0, Jamie Bailor 2 0-0 4, Jace White 1 1-2 3, Emmanuel O’Donell 5 2-4 12, Jeff Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Bogey Baker 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 4-10 40.
3-point goals: Condo, Zimmerman.
Did not score: Logan Kohler, Evan Leach, Max Lauver.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 18 16 8 16 — 58
Juniata 11 12 10 7 — 40