Canelo nets 1,000th point in Meadowbrook win

MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored 22 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, to lead Meadowbrook Christian to a 55-52 victory over Juniata Christian School in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association action on Tuesday night.
Canelo scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half as the Lions built a 35-21 halftime lead. Evan Young added 14 points for Meadowbrook Christian (2-4 overall, 1-1 ACAA).
Luke Shaffer had 17 points to lead Juniata Christian School (2-3, 1-2).
Juniata Christian (2-3) 52
Luke Shaffer 6 5-10 17; Trey Tusing 3 4-8 11; Nevin Yorks 6 1-4 13; Anson Portzline 2 4-7 8; Owen Yorks 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 15-31 52.
3-point goals: Tusing.
Did not score: none.
Meadowbrook Christian (2-4) 55
Evan Young 6 2-11 14; Ashton Canelo 9 4-8 22; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5; Noah Smith 2 0-0 4; Jacob Bair 3 0-0 6; Michael Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 6-19 55.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Juniata Christian 10 11 15 14 — 52
Meadowbrook Chr. 17 18 8 12 — 55
n Millersburg 68,
Newport 51
NEWPORT — Christian Bingaman scored 32 points, Tate Etzweiler added 20, and Millersburg ran away in the middle quarters of the TVL game.
The Indians (2-0) outscored Newport 39-24 in the second and third quarters to forge a 17-point lead.
Devyn Kintzer rounded out Millersburg’s scoring with 16 points.
Millersburg (2-0) 68
Christian Bingaman 14 3-3 32, Devyn Kintzer 8 0-2 16, Tate Etzweiler 9 0-0 20. Totals 28 3 3-5 68.
3-point goals: Etzweiler 2, Bingaman.
Did not score: Dillon Gray, Kyle Casner, Isaiah Dyer, Mason Engle, Nick Lepone, Hayden Bixler, Luke Etzweiler, Nate Dohrman
Newport (0-1) 51
Adam Reish 2 0-1 6, Daniel Bellis 1 3-5 5, Nick Coletta 2 0-2 5, Ethan Stutts 4 1-6 10, Eric Lawler 2 0-0 5, Tyler Sanders 4 2-6 14, Matt Bates 3 0-0 6. Total 9 9 6-20 51.
3-point goals: Sanders 4, Reish 2, Coletta, Stutts, Lawler.
Did not score: Hunter Goerman.
Score by quarters
Milersburg 12 21 18 17 — 68
Newport 10 12 12 17 — 51
JV score: Millersburg 38-20.
Monday
n Pittston 51,
Shamokin 39
COAL TOWNSHIP — David Behm scored eight of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter, while Dom Jannuzzi shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the Patriots remained undefeated.
Cayan Lee had 12 points, and Aaron Frasch finished with 10 for the Indians (1-2).
Pittston 51, Shamokin 39
Pittston (3-0) 51
Matt Johson 2 0-0 4; Dom Jannuzzi 2 6-8 10; JJ Walsh 5 0-0 12; Jack Locker 3 2-2 8; David Behm 7 1-2 15; Omar Aziz 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-12 51.
3-point goals: Walsh 2.
Did not score: Anthony Cenetti.
Shamokin (1-2) 39
Cayan Lee 5 2-4 12; Aaron Frasch 3 3-5 10; Joey Tarr 1 0-1 2; Colin Seedor 1 1-2 3; Brett Reed 1 0-0 3; Jackson Kelly 1 0-1 2; Cam Annis 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 6-13 39.
3-point goals: Frasch, Reed, Annis.
Did not score: Jason Leiby.
Score by quarters
Pittston 16 9 14 12 — 51
Shamokin 5 9 17 8 — 39