Ashton Canelo is the epitome of a well-rounded student-athlete.
A three-sport standout, the Meadowbrook Christian senior is also the lead in the school play and carries a 3.63 GPA.
“You’re only in high school once,” he said. “So why not just try everything?”
Canelo plays football and baseball at Milton through a co-op arrangement, but he currently leads his home school’s basketball team.
In the Lions’ game Wednesday against Bucktail, Canelo scored a season-high 31 points. He was also named to the all-tournament team at Montgomery’s Kyle Lynn Tip-Off Tournament. This, after he surpassed the 1,000-point mark during his junior year.
Canelo’s performance on the court, his academic excellence, and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Meadowbrook Christian is 6-2 in the early part of the season. Canelo shifts between forward and guard for the Lions, depending on personnel matchups.
“I know how to move the ball,” he said. “I like to be able to have control. My game is more of driving and opening up holes.”
Canelo went to Meadowbrook Christian as a freshman in high school. He came from a larger public school system, where he first realized he had a talent for basketball.
“When I first made the eighth-grade team,” Canelo said, “I just remember this feeling like just overflowing joy.”
That experience motivated him to work hard. His dedication paid off when he made both the Milton varsity football team and Meadowbrook Christian basketball squad as a freshman.
Canelo is an experienced ballplayer, starting at the YMCA with his dad when he was seven years old.
According to Canelo, “Every Saturday and Sunday and we would just work out for like an hour and a half, two hours.”
Canelo and his father, Henry, formed a bond over the sport that strengthened into his high school years. Canelo’s dad now helps coach the Lions.
“He always keeps me in check, and I respect that,” said Canelo.
Additionally, Canelo keeps himself in line when it comes to his grades. He has 3.63 GPA, unweighted by Honors or AP courses.
Canelo’s favorite classes vary from Art History to Chemistry. At the center of it all is his faith.
“Personally, I was trying to like everything,” Canelo said. “I have to point it all towards the center of my wheel. For me the axle of my wheel is God. I use all my challenges to be able to point back to him.”
That philosophy carries him through life, Canelo said.
“If I put basketball as my center and everything revolves around that, well, what if I tear my ACL? Or if don’t make a team? Or what if I don’t get recruited or something like that? Then my life is ruined,” he explained. “But I believe that God doesn’t change.”
Much of the volunteerism Canelo seeks revolves around his faith.
“I honestly have like a really big heart for, you know, people in need,” he said. “I really look at (the ability to help) as a blessing.”
Canelo went on a mission trip with his school to Puerto Rico, and is a member of Key Club.
Another spoke on Canelo’s life wheel is music. He has the lead role of Adam in this year’s production of the musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”
Music and art have a huge presence in Canelo’s life. He is on the school’s worship team, and he tries to give back to others by using his talent for music.
Although Canelo is unsure of exactly which path his wheel will lead him, at this time he plans to pursue graphic design in college.