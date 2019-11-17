BUFFALO, N.Y. — Malik Johnson scored 27 points, but it was his backdoor feed to Jacco Fritz for a layup with eight-tenths of a second left that sent Canisius to an 83-81 victory over Bucknell on Saturday night in nonconference men’s basketball.
Avi Toomer scored a career-high 20 points in his first action of the season for the Bison, who hit 15 3-pointers for a second straight game but could not overcome 24 turnovers.
It was a fast-paced game that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Six of those lead changes came in the final 1:45, starting with a Jimmy Sotos 3-pointer that gave the Bison a 76-74 lead.
Jordan Henderson followed with a 3-point play for Canisius before Toomer hit a pair of free throws after being fouled on a drive with 1:19 left. Johnson hit a deep 2-pointer, but a Bruce Moore offensive rebound led to an Andrew Funk go-ahead 3-pointer with 0:43 left. The Golden Griffins tied it at 81 on another long jumper by Johnson.
After a timeout, the Bison turned the ball over. Canisius took a timeout with 5.6 seconds left, and then Johnson found a cutting Fritz for the winning layup.
“Give Canisius a lot of credit for making shots when they needed them, but our defensive performance was very disappointing,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “You can’t go on the road and allow a good team to shoot 64 percent in the second half, and the 24 turnovers just added it to it. We did a lot of good things just to be in a position to win it at the end, and I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that our guys hit some big shots too. We have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot to build on.”
The Bison are now 2-2 with the two losses coming by a combined five points. The Bison outrebounded Canisius 38-21, parlaying 17 offensive boards into 18 second-chance points.
After hitting 11 3-pointers in the second half and 15 overall in Wednesday’s win over Hofstra, the Bison went 15-for-30 from downtown in this one. They were 7-for-12 in the second half, and outscored the Golden Griffins 45-18 from the arc.
Toomer’s 20-point night came in 21 minutes of action, after he had missed the first three games of the season due to injury. He went 6-for-10 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from long range, and hit five of his six free-throw attempts. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
Also in double figures in the scoring column were Funk with 15 points, and John Meeks with 12 to go with a career-high nine rebounds. Walter Ellis went 3-for-5 from 3-point distance, making him 10-for-16 on the season, and scored nine points.
Bucknell is back in action on Tuesday at Penn State. The 6:30 p.m. contest will be televised on the Big Ten Network.