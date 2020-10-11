The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay picked up enough birdies on the back nine to catch up to Martin Laird, and they each had a 6-under 65 to share the lead going into the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It was another day of low scoring for just about everyone but U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He had a pair of double bogeys through six holes and went from one shot behind to at barely inside the top 40.
DeChambeau was 5 over through a five-hole stretch on the front nine. On the TPC Summerlin, that feels much more over par. “About 12,” he said.
He rallied for an even-par 71, but that left him seven shots behind with 30 players ahead of him.
That starts with a pair of past champions.
Laird, the 37-year-old Scot who learned to play the ball in the air while at Colorado State, won in Las Vegas in 2009 for the first of his three PGA Tour victories. He also lost in a playoff the following year won by Jonathan Byrd with a hole-in-one.
Cantlay’s success is more pronounced and more recent. He also won his first PGA Tour title at this event in 2017, and followed with runner-up finishes to DeChambeau and Kevin Na each of the last two years.
Cantlay and Laird were at 20-under 193, though this should be far from a two-man race.
PGA Tour Champions
CARY, N.C. — Darren Clarke, Colin Montgomerie and Woody Austin topped the SAS Championship leaderboard at 9 under, leaving Jim Furyk three strokes back in his bid to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events.
Clarke had a 6-under 66, Montgomerie shot 67 and Austin 69 at Prestonwood Country Club. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer (66), Vijay Singh (66) and David Toms (67) were a stroke back.
Furyk was 6 under, following an opening 70 with a 68. He won at Warwick Hills and Pebble Beach, two courses he played regularly on the PGA Tour.
Clarke birdied the final two holes and four of the last five in a bogey-free round.
“The greens are awesome,” Clarke said. “I mean, the whole golf course is awesome, but the greens are as pure as you’re going to play anywhere in the world. They’re running about 12 1/2, so you leave yourself in the wrong position on the greens, you’ll be struggling to two-putt. So you’ve just got to play a little bit smart, try to play smart, which isn’t always my strongest point.”
Montgomerie also closed a bogey-free round with two birdies.
“I’ve been changing my swing,” Montgomerie said. “ I’ve lost a little weight and I put a little bit on again. American food, you can’t help it. I’ve been coming more inside on the backswing, or it feels like that, it might not look it on the screen, but it does definitely feel. Coming inside. So I’ve got a better launch, I’ve got a better trajectory, just the whole thing’s better than it was. A better flight in the ball and it’s going further.”
Defending champion: Jerry Kelly was 5 under after a 67.