CANTON — Lewisburg held a five-point lead over Canton four bouts into Wednesday’s District 4 Duals first-round match, but Canton scored 38 straight points to earn a 51-20 victory.
Broghan Persun recorded a first-period fall at 152 pounds to put the Green Dragons (12-11) ahead 12-7.
The Warriors (10-1) won the next seven weight classes — three by pin, two by forfeit and one each by technical fall and decision — to pull away.
Kaiden Wagner (113) won by technical fall; Thomas Lyons (120) won by decision; and Logan Bartlett (138) won by forfeit for Lewisburg.
Canton 51, Lewisburg 20
132: Hayden Ward (C) m. dec. Gavin Sheriff, 15-1; 138: Logan Bartlett (L) by forfeit; 145: Riley Parker (C) dec. Derek Shedleski, 6-4; 152: Broghan Persun (L) pinned Zeke Gilliland, 1:13; 160: Brenan Taylor (C) dec. Hagen Persun, 9-5; 170: Timmy Ward (C) by forfeit; 182: Chance Deljanovan (C) by forfeit; 195: Garrett Storch (C) pinned Raphael Gearhart, 0:16; 220: Derek Atherton-Ely (C) tech. fall Riley Bremigen, 16-0, 6:00; 285: Trevor Williams (C) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:17; 106: Isaac Landis (C) pinned Jace Gessner, 5:06; 113: Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Bailey Ferguson, 16-0, 5:46; 120: Thomas Lyons (L) dec. Austin Allen, 8-2; 126: Miah Lehman (C) pinned Collin Adams, 1:45.