The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career, and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory.
The East Division-leading Capitals went 3-for-3 on the power play as part of an offensive outburst.
n Rangers 3, Devils 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves in posting his first NHL shutout, and New York opened a four-game series against rival New Jersey.
Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored, and Adam Fox had assists on both goals as New York improved to 10-4-3 since March 13. Pavel Buchnevich scored into an empty net with 28 seconds to play for the 20,000th goal in Rangers’ franchise history.
n Flames 3,
Maples Leafs 2, OT
TORONTO — Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime, and Calgary beat first-place Toronto.
n Bruins 3, Sabres, SO
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk scored in Boston’s two chances in the shootout and the Bruins topped Buffalo.
Craig Smith and David Krejci scored in regulation for Boston, which had lost its last two games but improved to 4-2-1 in its last seven.