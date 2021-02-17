The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Conor Sheary and Jakub Vrana scored in the second period, and the Washington Capitals stopped a four-game slide by topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Lars Eller also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 shots in his 11th straight start.
Pittsburgh won its first five games at home, including three against the Capitals.
n Devils 5, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Yegor Sharangovich and Nicholas Merkley scored in the third period, and New Jersey sent New York to its fourth straight loss.
Pavel Zacha, Will Butcher and Mikhail Maltsev also scored for New Jersey, which returned to action for the first time this month after an extended pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
n Islanders 3, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 shots to earn his first NHL win, and New York defeated Buffalo to complete a two-game sweep of the Sabres.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and captain Anders Lee scored in a 7:15 span in the first period, and the Islanders improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight — the team’s longest streak since a 15-0-2 franchise-record run in the opening two months of the 2019-20 season.