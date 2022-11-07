The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists, and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It’s also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit’s Ville Husso and Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162.
Islanders 4, Flames 3, OT
NEW YORK — Noah Dobson scored a power-play goal 4:02 into overtime, and New York rallied for a win over Calgary.
Sebastian Aho, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored as New York came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to get its sixth win in seven games. Mathew Barzal had three assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves.
Bruins 3, Blues 1
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal with 7:15 remaining, and Boston beat slumping St. Louis.
Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves as the Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home and won for the eighth time in nine games overall.