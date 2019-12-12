The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes, and John Carlson got the go-ahead goal to extend the Washington Capitals’ longstanding domination of the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in a showdown between the NHL’s two best teams.
The Capitals have won 16 of their past 17 games against the Bruins. Boston has lost four in a row with three of those defeats coming in regulation.
n Canadiens 3,
Senators 2, OT
MONTREAL — Ben Chiarot scored in overtime, and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory in Montreal’s’ victory over Ottawa.