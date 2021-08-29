Sixty years is a long time between races, but the United Racing Club returned to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway on Sunday for the first time since 1961 when Hank Rogers Sr. was the winner.
Adam Carberry picked up the win in the URC Sprints feature.
David Stremme took the lead on lap 12 and won the ISMA Modified race, while Scranton’s John Smith was the winner in the 600 Micros.
Former URC champion Davie Franek blasted into the lead of the Sprint Car feature followed by Carberry, Chris Arnold, Dallas Schott and Jason Shultz.
Locked on Franek’s tail, Carberry made a nifty inside move to take the lead.
The first caution was unfurled for Ryan Linder on lap seven, and when the race resumed a wild melee ensued off turn two, blocking the track and red-flagging the event.
Mark Smith dove underneath Arnold on the restart to take third before Arnold kissed the turn two wall and came to a stop.
As Smith and Franek duked it out for second, Carberry opened a half straightaway lead when the yellow flew again on lap 23.
Smith grabbed second on the restart and then proceeded to break and make a sudden stop in turn two, setting up a one-lap shootout that was easily won by Carberry.
“I knew my car was fast,” Carberry said. “I didn’t mind the restarts because I could drive it anywhere. This is great to win the first race here at a new track.”
The win was Carberry’s first of the season. Franek, Shultz, Mike Koehler and Mike Thompson rounded out the top five.
Rodney Morgan led Logan Terri to the stripe to take the early lead in the ISMA Modified race. Keith Jack was in third.
Morgan was able to hold the lead through several restarts, and Stremme, a former NASCAR star, made his move. By lap seven Stremme was running second and pressuring for the lead.
Stremme pulled under Morgan on a restart and the pair raced side by side until Stremme took the lead on lap 12.
Stremme led the rest of the distance beating Morgan, Jack, Brad Sites, and Shaun Bruce to the checkered flag.
“We’ve been working on some other things so I haven’t had much of a chance to run this car,” Stremme said. “ I was trying to get into the corners under Rodney (Morgan) kind of soft but we’re running gas so the tail weight doesn’t burn off as fast.”