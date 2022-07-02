The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday.
With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in major league history a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning.
The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.
The home crowd at Citizens Bank Park then gasped when Lars Nootbaar followed Carlson and made solid contact on a flyball that was caught in deep left field but well shy of the warning track to end the inning.
It was 6-all when Arenado led off the ninth by clearing the wall in left field off Seranthony Domínguez (4-2) for his 17th home run.
Pirates 7, Brewers 4
PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz got his 12th RBI in 13 games this season to help Pittsburgh bounce back from a blowout loss.
The 23-year-old prospect put the Pirates up 4-1 with two outs in the fourth on a 392-foot solo blast to right with a 112.3 mph exit velocity that chased Brewers starter Aaron Ashby (1-6).
It was Cruz’s third homer of the year. He has at least one RBI in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 20, and at least one in each of his first nine games at PNC Park.
Braves 4, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings, and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs to lead Atlanta.
Strider (4-2) didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel’s single drove in Matt Reynolds, who entered the game when Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch.
A.J. Minter pitched the seventh, and Jesse Chavez the eighth before Will Smith pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
The Braves, in second place in the NL East behind the Mets, moved a season-high 13 games over .500 with their fourth win in five games and are 21/2 games behind New York.
Marlins 5, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Jesús Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the first inning and scored in the seventh, Daniel Castano picked up his first win of the season, and Miami continued its domination of Washington.
The Marlins have won 10 of 11 games against the Nationals in this season, but are 26-39 against everyone else.
Miami’s latest win came in a sloppy game that included four throwing errors and a couple of wild pitches. Washington’s Juan Soto also provided some holiday weekend fireworks with his 15th home run of the season.
Dodgers 7, Padres 2
LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner homered during a seven-pitch span in the first inning, Tyler Anderson struck out six, and Los Angeles continued its dominance of San Diego.
Freeman, Smith and Turner all connected for solo shots off Padres starter Yu Darvish (7-4). It was the third time this season they have had three homers in an inning.
Anderson (9-1) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to become the third NL pitcher to reach at least nine wins. Teammate Tony Gonsolin picked up his league-leading 10th on Friday night.
The Dodgers have won 14 of their last 15 against the Padres since getting swept in a three-game series last June in San Diego.
Luke Voit had two hits, including a solo shot in the eighth inning for the Padres, who have dropped three straight and six of their last seven to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the division.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 13, Guardians 4
Yankees 6, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton blasted consecutive homers, Nestor Cortes shut Cleveland down for six innings, and New York continued its torrid winning pace, sweeping a doubleheader from Cleveland.
Matt Carpenter homered twice, and Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs in New York’s romp in the opener.
The Yankees are 25-6 since May 31.
Cortes (7-3) allowed a homer in the first to Amed Rosario and little else. The left-hander gave up one run and three hits and struck out six, including Guardians star José Ramírez three times.
At 58-21, New York is not only running away with the AL East, but has the second-best record after 79 games of any team in 93 years.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 2
Rays 11, Blue Jays 5
TORONTO — Francisco Mejía homered twice, Isaac Paredes had three hits and five RBIs, and Tampa Bay swept a doubleheader against Toronto.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo blast for his 19th home run, and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run homer in the second game, but couldn’t keep Toronto from losing a doubleheader at home for the first time in five doubleheaders.
Left-hander Shane McClanahan (9-3) shut down the Blue Jays in the opener, allowing one run and three hits over seven innings and lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.74. That win snapped the Rays’ season-long four-game losing streak.
Twins 4, Orioles 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a tying homer, and Jose Miranda delivered a game-ending single as Minnesota again rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
A day after Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jorge López for a 3-2 victory, Minnesota came back once more. Polanco began the ninth with a home run against López (4-4) that made it 3-all. Alex Kirilloff doubled with one out, Gary Sánchez singled and Miranda followed with a single to win it.
Tigers 4, Royals
DETROIT — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to lift Detroit.
With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 261/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career.
Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth and earned the win as Detroit’s pitchers retired the last 17 batters they faced.
Astros 9, Angels 1
HOUSTON — Martín Maldonado homered twice, and Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick added a home run each as Houston built a big lead early.
Houston starter José Urquidy (7-3) yielded two hits and a run with eight strikeouts in six innings to improve the team’s starters to 7-0 in the last nine games.
Mariners 2, A’s 1
SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning, and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift Seattle.
INTERLEAGUE
Rangers 7, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Kole Calhoun homered twice and drove in four runs, Martín Pérez won his seventh straight decision, and Texas beat New York.
Calhoun hit a three-run shot off spot starter Trevor Williams in the second inning and third-year catcher Jonah Heim followed with his career-high 11th home run to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead.
Starling Marte launched an early two-run homer and Eduardo Escobar also went deep against Pérez (7-2), who had given up only two long balls in 15 starts covering 93 1/3 innings coming in. But the 31-year-old lefty yielded nothing else, permitting seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 62/3 innings. He is 7-0 in his last 11 starts, making a strong bid for his first All-Star selection this month.
White Sox 5, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Chicago held on to beat San Francisco.
Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco — his fewest since May 24 — and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts.
Cubs 3, Red Sox 1
CHICAGO — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits, and Chicago capitalized on a pair of Boston errors.