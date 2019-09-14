The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to back Adam Wainwright, who pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 on Friday night.
The win gives the Cardinals a five-game lead over the third-place Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis remains four games ahead of the Chicago Cubs.
It was the seventh win in the past nine home games for the Cardinals, who went 3-3 on a road trip leading up to Friday. The Brewers had their seven-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie with Chicago for the second wild card spot.
Wainwright (12-9) struck out seven and walked three. In his past three games, he’s allowed one earned run in 20 innings.
Adrian Houser (6-6) lasted three innings. He gave up four hits including Goldschmidt’s second grand slam of the season. He also struck out five and walked three. Goldschmidt connected on his second homer of the night and his 31st of the year in a six-run sixth. He cranked a 3-1 pitch from Jimmy Nelson to center field to record a career-high seven RBIs. He now has 30 or more home runs in each of his past three seasons and five in his career.
Goldschmidt has feasted on Milwaukee pitching this year. He’s hitting .318 against the Brewers, with eight home runs and 20 RBIs. He had a three-homer game against the Brewers on March 29 in a 9-5 win at Milwaukee.
n Cubs 17, Pirates 8
CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, Willson Contreras had two long solo homers, and Chicago kept pace in the NL wild-card race with a victory over Pittsburgh.
Rookie Nico Hoerner hit a two-run shot for his first major league homer and had four RBIs for the Cubs. Chicago entered the day tied with Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.
Contreras, Hoerner and Nicholas Castellanos homered in the first with the wind blowing out as Chicago scored five times after Pittsburgh jumped on Jon Lester (13-10) for a 4-0 lead.
Hoerner elevated a low pitch to the center field batter’s eye in his first plate appearance at Wrigley Field. He drove in two more runs with a single in Chicago’s seven-run fifth. The 22-year-old infielder made his debut with the Cubs on Monday at San Diego after the team announced All-Star shortstop Javier Báez would be out of the season with a hairline fracture in his left thumb.
Alec Mills pitched the final three innings for his first save. Pirates starter Steven Brault (4-5) was tagged for 10 runs on Chicago’s five homers in 2 2/3 innings.
n Dodgers 9, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard again wobbled with Wilson Ramos as his catcher while Clayton Kershaw was right in the pocket, sending Los Angeles past New York.
Kershaw (14-5) stopped a rare three-start skid and improved to 10-0 in regular-season play against the Mets. Rookies Gavin Lux and Edwin Ríos homered to help the NL West champion Dodgers win their ninth in a row at Citi Field dating to 2016.
Coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona, Syndergaard (10-8) and the Mets fell flat. They dropped three games behind Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot. Milwaukee and Philadelphia also are ahead of New York, which was eliminated from contention in the NL East.
Kershaw avoided the first four-game losing streak of his decorated career. He gave up a first-inning homer to J.D. Davis and threw a season-high 105 pitches.
n Braves 5, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Mike Soroka allowed one hit over six innings, and Ozzie Albies homered and finished with the three hits in Atlanta’s victory over Washington.
Atlanta moved 9 1/2 games in front of Washington in the NL East and reduced its magic number to six. Washington leads the NL wild card race.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was lifted for precautionary reasons in the fourth inning with right elbow soreness. Atlanta’s Nick Markakis, back after missing 43 games with a fractured left wrist, had a single, a double and a sacrifice fly, and made a sliding catch in left field to take a hit away from Victor Robles.
Soroka (12-4) struck out four and walked three. Max Scherzer (10-6) was the loser.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 6, Yankees 5, 12 innings
TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit his first game-ending home run, a 12th-inning drive that gave Toronto a win over New York.
A 21-year-old who debuted on July 29, Bichette led off the 12th against Tyler Lyons (1-2) with his 11th home run.
Wilmer Font (4-4) pitched two innings for the win. Toronto at 58-90 is trying to avoid losing 100 games for the first time since 1977-79, its first three seasons.
Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza entered in the 10th but left after injuring his elbow on a wild ball four to his first batter, Didi Gregorius. An emotional Mayza went down on one knee and covered his face with his jersey before walking off with an athletic trainer.
Making his second career start against the team he grew up rooting for in Long Island, Blue Jays left-hander Anthony Kay allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Kay was obtained from the New York Mets in the July trade for Marcus Stroman.
n Orioles 6, Tigers 2
DETROIT — In the first meeting in 50 years of major league teams both 50 or more games under .500, DJ Stewart and Trey Mancini homered to lead Baltimore past Detroit.
This was just the fourth time teams 50 or more games under .500 met, according to STATS, the first since Montreal played at San Diego on Aug. 29, 1969. The others were between Kansas City and Washington on Oct. 7, 1886, and between St. Louis and Louisville on Sept. 13, 1886, STATS said.
Detroit dropped to a big league-worst 43-103, its most losses since setting a team mark at 43-119 in 2003. Baltimore is 48-99.
Aaron Brooks (5-8) allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to win for the third win time in four decisions.
n Astros 4, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — George Springer hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning, Gerrit Cole won his 13th straight decision, and Houston beat Kansas City to stop a three-game losing streak.
Kyle Tucker singled with one out in the ninth off Heath Fillmyer (0-2) and pinch-hitter Michael Brantley walked. Josh Reddick struck out, and Springer followed with his 35th homer.
Cole (17-5) struck out 11 in eight innings, reaching double figures for the sixth straight start, and allowed an unearned run and four hits. He is 13-0 in 19 starts since losing to the Chicago White Sox on May 22, the longest streak of consecutive winning decisions in one season Stephen Strasburg for Washington in 2013.
Roberto Osuna worked around a two-out single for his 33rd save in 39 chances.
Jose Altuve hit his 28th home run in the first inning, breaking the Astros record for home runs by a second baseman, set by Jeff Kent in 2004. It was Altuve’s 10th hit in 23 career at-bats (.435) against Danny Duffy but his first homer.
n A’s 14, Rangers 9
ARLINGTON, Texas — Khris Davis homered twice, Ramon Laureano connected on the game’s fourth three-run shot to break a tie in the sixth inning, and Oakland stayed in front in the AL wild-card race.
The A’s (88-60) won their fourth straight, a streak that started with three victories in Houston following a 15-0 loss to the AL West-leading Astros.
Oakland started the day a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay, which was playing at the Los Angeles Angels.
Davis had one of the three-run homers, an opposite-field drive to right in the third after a solo shot into the Oakland bullpen in left-center in the second.
The 21st and 22nd long balls of the season for Davis put him within one of Jason Giambi’s record 20 homers for opposing players at Globe Life Park, the hitter-friendly home of the Rangers that’s being replaced next year by a retractable-roof stadium across the street.
n Twins-Indians postponed
CLEVELAND — Jason Kipnis found a silver lining under the dark clouds — and the rain.
After the opener of a three-game AL Central showdown series between Minnesota and Cleveland was washed out Friday night because of thunderstorms, Kipnis said playing a doubleheader today may benefit the Indians.
“This could be a good thing,” the second baseman said.
The teams were tied 2-2 after two innings when powerful storms swept through Progressive Field. Following a delay of 1 hour, 57 minutes, the game was postponed and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader today.