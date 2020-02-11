CATAWISSA — Kaiden Carl hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left to lift Southern Columbia past Shikellamy 50-49 in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys basketball Monday.
Braeden Wisloski scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Tigers (4-17).
Davis Marshall scored 17 points to lead the Braves (8-14), and Jacob Hernandez added 11 points.
Shikellamy led 28-25 at halftime, and the score was tied at 39 after three quarters.
Southern Columbia 50,
Shikellamy 49
Shikellamy (8-14) 49
Nate Minnier 0 0-0 0, Davis Marshall 6 4-7 17, Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2, John Peifer 1 0-0 3, Brayden Long 0 1-2 1, Nate Luciano 2 2-3 7, Jacob Hernandez 4 3-5 11, Chad Blusius 3 2-3 8. Totals 17 12-20 49.
3-point goals: Marshall, Peifer, Luciano.
Did not score: Jarod Vankirk.
Southern Columbia (4-17) 50
Owen Sosnoski 2 0-0 4, Connor Gallagher 4 0-0 8, Kaiden Carl 3 0-0 9, Ian Huntington 0 2-6 2, Braeden Wisloski 8 5-10 21, Dorran Wetzel 1 0-0 2, Jake Davis 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-16 50.
3-point goals: Carl 3.
Did not score: Mike Zsido.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 19 9 11 10 — 49
Southern Columbia 14 11 14 11 — 50
n East Juniata 51,
Midd-West 49
MIDDLEBURG — The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 17-15 in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into a two-point nonconference win.
East Juniata (8-14) led 18-9 after the first quarter, but Midd-West (7-14) crept back into the game over the next 16 minutes.
Billy Dressler scored 15 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter for the Tigers.
Braeden Reid led the Mustangs with 15 points, and Stefan Leitzel scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
East Juniata 51, Midd-West 49
East Juniata (8-14) 51
Tanner Barth 1 1-2 4, Xavier Clement 2 2-2 7, Evan Reichenbach 1 2-2 4, Brody Powell 2 0-0 4, Billy Dressler 9 5-9 27, Andrew Hunter 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 12-17 51.
3-point goals: Dressler 4, Barth, Clement, Hunter.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Jake Brackbill.
Midd-West (7-14) 49
Braedon Reid 5 2-3 15, Hunter Wolfley 1 1-2 3, Cordell Hostetler 1 0-0 2, Carter Knepp 0 1-2 1, Stefan Leitzel 6 2-4 14, Andrew Oldt 1 0-0 3, Isaac Hummel 4 3-5 11. Totals 18 9-16 49.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Oldt.
Did not score: Riley Lantz.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 18 7 9 17 — 51
Midd-West 9 11 14 15 — 49
n Shamokin 80, Milton 47
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mason Filarski scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as the Indians jumped out to a 42-19 lead after the second quarter on their way to the HAC crossover win.
Joey Masser added a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for Shamokin (16-6), and Adam Sandri (13 points) and Colin Seedor (11) also reached double-digit scoring.
Carter Lilley led the Black Panthers (2-19) with 10 points.
Shamokin 80, Milton 47
Milton (2-19) 47
Kenley Caputo 1 0-0 2, Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3, Carter Lilley 5 0-0 10, Xavier Minium 1 0-0 2, Dom Savidge 2 0-0 6, Luke DeLong 1 0-0 2, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Ceasar Allen 4 0-0 8, Colton Loreman 3 0-0 6, Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2, Eric Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 0-0 47.
3-point goals: Savidge 2, Wagner.
Did not score: Austin Gainer, Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Ashton Krall.
Shamokin (16-6) 80
Joey Masser 6 0-0 12, Dom Michael 1 1-1 3, Aaron Frasch 1 0-0 2, Matt Schiccatano 3 3-10 9, Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3, Mason Filarski 9 1-1 21, Colin Seedor 4 0-0 11, Brent Reed 3 0-0 6, Adam Sandri 3 5-6 13. Totals 31 10-18 80.
Score by quarters
Milton 7 12 11 17 — 47
Shamokin 20 22 15 23 — 80
n Warrior Run 70,
Millville 40
TURBOTVILLE — Denver Beachel scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the first half to help the Defenders grab a 40-20 lead at halftime on their way to the nonconference win.
Ethan Hartman (15 points) and Kade Anzulavich (13) also reached double-figures for Warrior Run (12-9).
Will Holdren scored 14 points to lead the Quakers (13-6).
Warrior Run 70, Millville 40
Millville (13-6) 40
Cam Laubach 2 2-4 6, Blake Evans 3 0-0 7, Owen Reichner 3 0-0 7, Will Holdren 4 4-4 14, Gage Michael 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 8-12 40.
3-point goals: Holdren 2, Evans, Reichner.
Did not score: Mason Huff, Landon Evans, Dylan Klinger, Cole Dewald, Patrick Stefan, Trevor Pickard.
Warrior Run (12-9) 70
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1, Denver Beachel 7 0-0 17, Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3, Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 2, Braden Bomberger 2 1-2 5, Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-2 2, Ethan Hartman 6 3-3 15, Ahmahd Keyes 3 0-0 6, Kade Anzulavich 5 0-0 13, Tyler Pick 0 4-4 4, A.J. Bieber 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-13 70.
3-point goals: Beachel 3, Anzulavich 3, Sheesley.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Millville 10 10 12 8 — 40
Warrior Run 17 23 17 13 — 70