CATAWISSA — Kaiden Carl knocked down five 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 17 points, to lead Southern Columbia to a 55-44 win over Mahanoy Area on Monday night.
Freshman Braeden Wisloski scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Tigers (2-3).
Shane Miller led the Golden Bears (5-3) with 13 points.
n Warrior Run 70,
Line Mountain 49
TURBOTVILLE — Denver Beachel scored 19 points, while Kade Anzulavich and Ahmahd Keyes each added 17 points to lead the Defenders to the nonleague win.
Beachel scored 16 of his points in the first half as Warrior Run (2-3) opened up a 36-18 lead at halftime.
Tyler Bradley had 19 points, and Riley Young added 13 for the Eagles (1-7).
n Mount Carmel 69,
Mifflinburg 57
MIFFLINBURG — Mike Balichik scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the Red Tornadoes’ 28-point first quarter.
Brock Evert had 18 points, and Tommy Reisinger added 11 points as Mount Carmel (7-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season on Saturday to Dunmore.
Dylan Doebler led five Mifflinburg players in double figures with 13 points.
Cannon Griffith added 12 points, while Seth Kline and Dante Colon each finished with 11 points.
Jake Young had 10 points for the Wildcats (0-4).
Mount Carmel 69, Mifflinburg 57
Mount Carmel (7-1) 69
Mike Balichik 6 5-6 21; Garrett Timco 2 1-3 5; Brock Evert 6 2-2 17; Dylan Pupo 3 0-0 6; Gabe Klembara 3 0-0 6; Tommy Reisinger 4 3-9 11; Milewski 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 11-20 69.
3-point goals: Balichik 4, Evert 2, Milewski.
Did not score: Nate Long.
Mifflinburg (0-4) 57
Dylan Doebler 5 1-2 13; Seth Kline 4 0-0 11; Dante Colon 5 1-3 11; Cameron Griffith 5 0-0 12; Jake Younger 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 2-5 57.
3-point goals: Kline 3, Doebler 2, Griffith 2.
Did not score: Rylee Stahl.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`28`15`8`18 — 69
Mifflinburg`18`8`13`18 — 57
n Montoursville 70,
Lourdes Regional 45
MONTOURSVILLE — Hunter Shearer scored 20 points, and the Warriors knocked down 11 3-pointers in a nonleague victory.
Dillon Young added 16 points for Montoursville (4-1).
Chris Fuedale had 10 points, while Hunter Reed and Tyler Novak each chipped in nine points for the Red Raiders (0-5).
Montoursville 70, Lourdes Regional 45
Lourdes Regional (0-5) 45
Casen Sandri 3 1-4 7; Nick deManincor 2 0-0 5; Hunter Reed 3 3-4 9; Tyler Novak 4 1-2 9; Chris Fuedale 3 1-2 10; Maxwell Reiprish 2 1-1 5. Totals 17 7-13 45.
3-point goals: Fuedale 3, deManincor.
Did not score: Joey Nguyen, Elliott Dobson, Michael Keer.
Montoursville (4-1) 70
Brandon Good 1 0-0 2; Dillon Young 7 2-6 16; Peyton Mussina 5 0-0 13; Jake Simms 3 1-1 8; Hunter Shearer 7 0-0 20; Joel Verrico 4 0-0 8; Ediel Rodriguez 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 3-7 70.
3-point goals: Shearer 6, Mussina 3, Simms, Rodriguez.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional`11`11`15`8 — 45
Montoursville`19`19`17`15 — 70
Southern Columbia 55, Mahanoy Area 44
Mahanoy Area (5-3) 44
Cole Streisel 1 0-0 3; Allen Feliciano 0 1-2 1; Josh Ramos 4 0-2 10; Tyler Silva 3 0-0 7; Chase Mazalusky 3 4-10 10; Shane Miller 3 6-9 13. Totals 14 11-23 44.
3-point goals: Ramos 2, Streisel, Silva, Miller.
Did not score: Dave Marcellus, Noah Zilker, Tony Merchlinsky.
Southern Columbia (2-3) 55
Liam Klebon 3 0-0 6; Owen Sosnoski 0 5-8 5; Jake Davis 3 0-1 6; Kaiden Carl 5 2-2 17; Braeden Wisloski 5 4-10 14; Joey Szuler 2 0-2 5; Tommy Ziemba 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-23 55.
3-point goals: Carl 5, Szuler.
Did not score: Connor Gallagher, Dorrin Wetzel.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area`9`12`7`16 — 44
Southern Columbia`7`17`13`18 — 55
Warrior Run 70, Line Mountain 49
Line Mountain (1-7) 49
Tyler Bradley 7 5-9 19; Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3; Riley Young 5 2-3 13; Rhett Klinger 2 0-1 4; Cameren Hunsberger 2 4-6 9; Maverick Bradigan 0 1-4 1. Totals 17 12-24 49.
3-point goals: Barwick, Young, Hunsberger.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Caden Lahr, Colton Smith.
Warrior Run (2-3) 70
Denver Beachel 7 0-0 19; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 4 0-0 9; Coltin Pentycofe 0 2-2 2; Ahmahd Keyes 8 1-1 17; Kade Anzulavich 7 1-3 17; Tyler Pick 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 4-8 70.
3-point goals: Beachel 5, Anzulavich 2, Hogan.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Braden Bomberger, Nassir Berry, Ethan Hartman, Nathan Axman, Cain Walter.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain`12`6`11`20 — 49
Warrior Run`19`17`20`14 — 70