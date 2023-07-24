The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano in the 10th as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings 4-3 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez against Paul Sewald (3-1), and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt. Correa then sent a soft liner to right that Hernández couldn’t catch.
Jorge Lopez (4-2) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for Minnesota, which is 9-2 since the All-Star break.
Max Kepler had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game for the Twins. Kolten Wong hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs in the top of the inning for the Mariners.
Royals 5, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher, and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting Kansas City over Cleveland.
Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.
Yarbrough (3-5) won at Cleveland for the second time in 15 days. Scott Barlow gave up two hits in the ninth before picking up his 12th save.
Kansas City ended a five-game skid while Cleveland fell four games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Rockies 10, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and Colorado beat Washington.
Karl Kauffman (1-3) pitched four-plus innings of one-run relief for his first major league win as last-place Colorado (40-60) improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.
Jeimer Candelario had a three-run homer and a double for the Nationals, who were looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
Patrick Corbin (6-11) gave up six runs — five earned — and 10 hits over 61/3 innings.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 5, Giants 1
DETROIT — Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in over a year, and Detroit handed San Francisco its season-worst sixth straight loss.
Skubal (1-1) held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 postponement. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He had flexor tendon surgery in August.
Zack Short hit a two-run homer, and Kerry Carpenter also drove in two runs for Detroit.
Ross Stripling (0-4) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings.