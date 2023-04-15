SELINSGROVE — For Carly Aument, the competitor-friendly conditions blanketing Selinsgrove High School’s Bolig Field were nothing short of splendid.
Not too warm.
Not too cool.
And, best of all, not too moist since the anticipated showers never really materialized.
In other words, the conditions a sprinter might find favorable — particularly for mid-April — as he or she motors at top end in front of family, friends and even some raucous members of the Selinsgrove junior’s growing fan club. Yet once Saturday’s Don Wilhour Classic began to unfold Saturday morning, Aument discovered the favorable conditions already in play might lead to some memorable accomplishments … namely, meet records.
In duplicate.
Racing to victories in the 100 and 200-meter dashes — both in meet-record times — Aument’s high-pitched efforts propelled her into the Wilhour record books as she mined gold in the 100 (12.44) and 200 (25.32). And, in both cases, Aument’s results enabled her to match, surpass and supplant the times posted in 2019 by the great Megan Hoffman (100-12.51; 200-25.86) and claim her own space in those somewhat fluid annals.
“With the weather, first of all, it was beautiful this morning,” Aument said. “It wasn’t too sunny, but it wasn’t cold – so it was like perfect weather.”
Aument’s exploits accounted for two of the nine meet records that fell on the girls’ side – including five that belong to Valley competitors.
Since Aument excels in the sprinting events and plays field hockey at Selinsgrove – Aument was in the seventh grade when Hoffman was closing out her multi-sport Seals career – she admired what Hoffman accomplished as her own varsity accomplishments began to pile up.
“She played field hockey and I play field hockey, too, so when I came into track and realized that they put me in all those sprints it’s been my goal to beat her records,” Aument said of surpassing Hoffman. “I always looked up to her as not only a track athlete, but also a field hockey athlete. I just feel like I’ve accomplished something to be able to do that.”
What also made Saturday’s exploits even more special was being able to perform in her home playpen.
“I was just glad I could do this in front of all my fans that are sitting up there,” Aument cracked.
Aument also believes she’s approaching the postseason properly – she qualified for states in the 100 and 200 — just so she doesn’t peak too soon or run out of the 93 octane that fuels her tanks and cranks up her high-performance cylinders.
“I just keep working hard at practice,” Aument said. “My team has pushed me through all the workouts and all the meets, and I just feel I keep getting better each time (out). I hope to continue that through the district meet.”
Aument’s Selinsgrove teammate, Abby Parise, also eased into the well-worn Wilhour text by capturing the 300 hurdles in 46.90 – a time that knocked nearly a half-second off the 47.33 booked in 2019 by Greenwood’s Paityn Wirth. Parise also finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.00) and fourth in the long jump (16-5¾) before her day ended and she could pull off her spikes.
Reigning Class 2A 800-meter champ Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia continued her impressive junior season by banking yet another first-place finish in her gym bag.
“I was happy with my time,” Moncavage said. “I really didn’t know what I would run today, (but) I felt good.
“I was really hoping for a PR for the season, but I wasn’t expecting that.”
Moncavage uncorked a 2:15.77 – she began Saturday’s meet with Pennsylvania’s top Class 2A number (2:18.99) and whacked several seconds off that time – that was seven-plus seconds faster than the time Marian Catholic’s Tina Capparell (2:22.96) popped in 2018.
“I use it more as motivation,” Moncavage admitted. “I’m just doing the best I can. I try not to (think about being ranked when the race is about to begin), I try to just do the best I can, stay focused in the race and see what happens.”
Moncavage also left Bolig Field pleased with where she is with the PHAC championship meet just four weeks away.
“I feel really good,” Moncavage said. “I started off the indoor season like seven seconds faster than I did last year and I was happy with that. I’ve already gotten off to a good start (outdoors), so I’m preparing myself for each race and giving myself time to recover.”
And the final local meet record went home with Warrior Run pole vaulter Aurora Cieslukowski, who cleared a career-best 11-7 that erased the 11-6 registered in 2019 by Loyalsock’s Hailey Zurich. Cieslukowski began Saturday ranked second in Class AA and moved even closer to Camp Hill Trinity’s Adeline Woodward, who hit 11-8 earlier this month at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.