The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott’s pads to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner, Lucas Wallmark and Joel Edmundson scored for the Hurricanes.
n Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3
DETROIT — Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending Detroit to a win over Montreal.
Zadina connected on a one-timer in front off Adam Erne’s pass from behind the net.
The Red Wings had lost two in a row and 20 of their last 23.
n Coyotes 5, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Taylor Hall scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Arizona won its fourth straight game.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists, and Lawson Crouse, Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes.
n Islanders 4, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime, and New York beat New Jersey.
Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle, Tom Kuhnhackl also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for the Islanders, including one on defenseman Sami Vatanen on a 3-on-1 break in overtime.
n Capitals 6, Senators 1
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals as Washington beat Ottawa.
Washington, which has won three straight, scored six unanswered goals after Artem Anisimov gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period.
Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.
n Flames 2, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and Calgary beat Chicago night for its third straight win.
The Blackhawks lost key forward Dylan Strome to a right ankle injury early in the second period.
n Bruins 6, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves, and Boston beat Nashville.
Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Pekka Rinne finished with 30 saves.
New Nashville coach John Hynes lost his debut. Hynes replaced Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday after five and a half seasons as head coach.
n Rangers 5, Avalanche 3
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots to win his NHL debut, and New York beat Colorado.
n Blues 3, Sharks 2
ST. LOUIS — David Perron scored his 18th goal of the season, and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots, leading St. Louis.
n Lightning 9, Canucks 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick, and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to finish a six-goal second period that propelled the Lightning to their season-best eighth straight win, a victory over Vancouver.