The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner, and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win.
The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23.
Rangers 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Mika Zibanejad scored the first two goals, and New York snapped a two-game skid.
Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York. Jaroslav Halak finished with 32 saves for New York.
Nick Cousins, Sam Bennett and Eric Staal scored for the Florida Panthers, who have lost their last two games and eight of the last 11.
Senators 3, Sabres 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as Ottawa beat Buffalo, and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak.
Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves.
Sharks 5, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and San Jose beat lowly Chicago.
Jonah Gadjovich, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Barabanov scored in the second period for San Jose, which had dropped three in a row and six of seven overall.
Kraken 4, Islanders 1
SEATTLE — Eeli Tolvanen scored his first goal in a Seattle uniform since coming over from Nashville, and the Kraken halted a three-game winless streak by beating New York.