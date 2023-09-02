STATE COLLEGE — Talented Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter was held without a tackle in the first three quarters of Saturday night’s season opener against West Virginia. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have an impact on the win.
As a true freshman, Carter made 56 tackles, including 6.5 sacks. He was shut out for the first 45 minutes, despite getting pressure in the backfield and just missing on some key stops.
Carter did have a role in one of the bigger plays late in the third quarter. With West Virginia down 21-7 and driving to get back within a score, the Mountaineers went for it on fourth-and-7 from the 27-yard line.
Carter and defensive end Adisa Isaac stunted around the stout West Virginia offensive front, forcing quarterback Garrett Greene to throw the ball early, and the pass fell harmlessly to the turf incomplete to end the threat.
On West Virginia’s next series, the Mountaineers again moved to near midfield. On fourth down, Carter sniffed out a trick play and sacked Nicco Marchiol for an 11-yard loss.
Special teams woes
Penn State had a rough day with its special teams units, enough that it kept the Mountaineers around.
Sophomore kicker Sander Sahaydak missed field goals of 38 and 34 yards in the first half after Penn State drives stalled out. He was replaced in the second half by Alex Felkins, who made two PATs and booted a 25-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 24-7.
On senior punter Riley Thompson’s first punt, he chunked it out of bounds for just 29 yards. Thompson is a transfer from Florida Atlantic. His second punt went for 45 yards.
Punt returner Kaden Sauders, making his first appearance as a returner, called for a fair catch at the 6-yard line after the Lions forced a punt on the opening drive of the game.
Nicholas Singleton’s lone kick return didn’t get out to the 20.
On the positive side, 6-foot-6, 274-pound kickoff specialist Gabriel Nwosu did not allow a kick return, booting two kickoffs out of the back of the end zone in the air.
Crowd arrives
The season opener drew 110,747 fans, the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history. The stadium record remains 110,889, set in 2018 against Ohio State.
The 2017 Michigan game (110,823) and the 2002 game against Nebraska (110,753) are the only crowds larger in stadium history.
The Nittany Lions are back home next week for a matchup against FCS Delaware. The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcasted on Peacock.
Familiar name
After six years of Sean Clifford at Penn State, Nittany Lions fans thought they were done with the Cliffords. Not so fast.
Liam Clifford, the younger brother of Penn State’s all-time leading passer, made his first career start at wide receiver. The redshirt sophomore out of Ohio caught a slip screen from Drew Allar on the Lions’ final drive of the half and wiggled 17 yards. He finished with two catches for 25 yards.
Starting off right
Penn State has won now 19 of its last 22 season-opening contests and seven of its last eight. The Nittany Lions are 113-22-2 all-time in season openers and 122-13-1 all-time in home openers.
Additionally, Penn State is 75-18-2 all-time against the current alignment of Big 12 teams. The last time Penn State faced a Big 12 team — at least a member of the current Big 12 — was when it opened the 2014 season against Central Florida — in its first season in the Big 12 — in Ireland.
Penn State has won 17 consecutive games over non-conference opponents during the regular season and 22 straight non-conference home games.