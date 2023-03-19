Things have certainly changed a lot over this scribe’s lifetime when it comes to fishing. Take catch-and-release fishing for example. When I first started fishing, most folks kept and consumed their catch. Today, many people find themselves releasing their catch.
Why release fish? Is it to conserve the resource? Is it because they don’t wish to clean their catch? Do they simply not care to eat fish? The reasons are many and varied, and all are perfectly fine. What is important is that it is done properly to ensure the fish survives.
With the trout season just a few days away, consider just how fragile a creature you may soon be dealing with. Trout are very delicate and can easily be harmed. With that in mind, begin by touching the fish as little as possible. Anglers using forceps or even their fingers can sometimes unhook a fish without taking it from the water. This is the very best way to unhook a trout.
Should the need arise for the fish to be handled, wet your hands first. A fish has a protective coating of slime over it’s entire body that fights off infection. If this slime is disturbed, infection often occurs. Years ago, while in a conversation with a trout farmer, he showed me a dying trout where you could actually see a hand-print-shaped infection on the fish. Wetting your hands first will help to keep this protective coating in place.
Consider the following tips if you plan to release your catch. First, remove any barbs on the hook. Barbs are designed to keep a fish on the hook and can cause damage. Refrain from letting a fish swallow bait. Set the hook quickly, trying for a lip hook-up. Better yet, use a circle hook. These hooks are designed to hook the fish in the lip. Avoid using treble or double hooks as they obviously will be harder to remove.
If a bait has been swallowed and you still wish to release your catch, clip the leader as close to the creature’s mouth as possible. When released this way, it is amazing how many fish will survive.
What should you do if the fish is bleeding or is otherwise obviously injured? If legal to do so, creel the fish and put it to use, either eating it yourself or giving it to someone who will. Keep in mind, for a large part trout fishing in Pennsylvania is considered a put-and-take fishery, with the trout being expected to be harvested and consumed.
Oddly enough, some folks look down on people who kill and consume part of their catch. I, for one, can’t understand that. While it is true I often release my catch, I have no problem with keeping a few for the pan. Fresh fish is not only delicious, but they are also good for you. For example, trout and similar fish offer Omega 3, a substance well known for fighting high cholesterol. Some even consider it brain food. During this time of high food prices, why not creel a few fish for an occasional meal?
Trout can be cooked in many ways, including fried, baked, grilled and poached. I am sure with a little exploring you can find a simple, yet tasty recipe that you and your family will enjoy either online or in your favorite cookbook. But start your search now, as the season begins April 1 and comes even sooner for mentored youth anglers.