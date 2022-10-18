The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers’ third straight comeback win to open the season.
Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period, and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay.
Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third.
Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and extended his season-opening goal streak to four games for the Lightning, who had their 10-game winning streak against the Flyers halted.
Stamkos has six goals during the second-longest goal streak to start a season in team history. Nikita Kucherov holds the franchise record with seven, set in 2017-18.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning, who opened the season dropping two of three on the road.
Devils 4, Ducks 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves, and New Jersey beat Anaheim.
Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses.
Blue Jackets 4, Canucks 3, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime, and Columbus came from behind to beat Vancouver for its first victory of the season.
The Canucks remained winless after four games, and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season.
Islanders 5, Sharks 2
NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice to help New York beat San Jose, pushing the Sharks’ season-opening losing streak to five.
Anders Lee, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his first victory of the season.
Nico Sturm and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 40 saves in the second game of a four-game trip.
Senators 7, Bruins 5
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming, and the Senators outscored Boston for their first victory of the season and the Bruins’ first loss.
The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason.
Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for Ottawa.