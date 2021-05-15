ALMEDIA — Cole Catherman and Kyleigh Elsayed, both of Selinsgrove, were the area's lone double individual winners, and the Seals' girls swept all three relay races at the Central Sectional of the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field meet at Central Columbia H.S. on Saturday.
Catherman won both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and missed being a triple champion by an inch in the long jump. Elsayed won the shot put and the discus in the girls' event.
Nate Hackenberger and Derick Blair also won individual events for the Seals, taking home golds in the triple jump and the 3200, respectively, on the boys' side. Selinsgrove won the 1600 relay, while Milton took home gold in the 3200 relay.
Nathan Barnett of Milton (800), Cole Goodwin of Milton (discus), and Josh Antonyuk of Mifflinburg (javelin) also won individual titles.
Nasir Heard was the day's big winner, winning the 100, 200 and the long jump for Bloomsburg.
On the girls' side, Maryrose Molina-Shuman (400), Shaela Kruskie (3200), Madison Stebila (high jump) and Annalise Bond (pole vault) also won individual events for Selinsgrove.
Milton got wins from Leah Walter (800) and Mackenzie Lopez (javelin).
Freshman Charly Schlaugh of Bloomsburg took home golds in both hurdles races as well as the long and triple jumps.
Heartland Athletic Conference Meet
Central Section, at Central Columbia H.S.
Team key: Bloomsburg (Bloom); Central Columbia (CC); Midd-West (MW); Mifflinburg (Miff); Milton (Milt); Selinsgrove (Sel).
Boys
100: 1. Nasir Heard (Bloom), 11.52; 2. Daniel Reimer (Miff), 11.87; 3. Clint Rowe (Sel), 11.89; 4. Carter Breed (Miff), 12.05; 5. Ashton Breed (Miff), 12.15; 6. Nicholas Shukausky (CC), 12.21; 7. Kody Miller (Sel), 12.22; 8. Owen Solomon (MW), 12.23.
200: 1. Heard (Bloom), 22.95; 2. Chris Aviles (Milt), 23.39; 3. Reimer (Miff), 23.61; 4. Rowe (Sel), 23.65; 5. Miller (Sel), 24.51; 6. A. Breed (Miff), 24.54; 7. Shukausky (CC), 25.53; 8. Nasir Kelly (Bloom), 25.6.
400: 1. Ronan Serrano (Bloom), 51.48; 2. Rowe (Sel), 52.34; 3. Solomon (MW), 53.53; 4. Donovon Goundie (Sel), 53.85; 5. Nasir Berry (Miff), 55.07; 6. Jarrett Lee (Sel), 55.11; 7. Jacob Bingaman (Miff), 55.63; 8. Toby Reed (CC), 55.74.
800: 1. Nathan Barnett (Milt), 2:10.26; 2. Joshua Reimer (Miff), 2:13.74; 3. Evan Pickering (Sel), 2:13.89; 4. Anden Aitkins (MW), 2:13.94; 5. Evan Dagle (Sel), 2:14.53; 6. Daniel Walter (Miff), 2:15.87; 7. Domonic Ballo (Milt), 2:18.45; 8. Matt Gilfert (Sel), 2:21.11.
1600: 1. Josh Woodley (Bloom), 4:40.5; 2. Derick Blair (Sel), 4:42.93; 3. Eli Swan (MW), 4:43.37; 4. Barnett (Milt), 4:46.9; 5. Owen Magee (Sel), 4:50.06; 6. Collin Dreese (Miff), 5:00.82; 7. Cameron Kautz (Milt), 5:01.7; 8. Mason Reitenbach (Sel), 5:09.9.
3200: 1. Blair (Sel), 10:39.02; 2. Woodley (Bloom), 10:44.76; 3. Brody Bender (Milt), 10:47.72; 4. Magee (Sel), 10:51.85; 5. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 10:53.99; 6. Zachary Wentz (Sel), 11:01.36; 7. Kautz (Milt), 11:03.05; 8. Noah Romig (MW), 11:05.32.
110HH: 1. Cole Catherman (Sel), 15.69; 2. Aaron Williams (Bloom), 17.19; 3. Dylan Wagner (Sel), 17.27; 4. Brett Mercer (CC), 17.44; 5. Carson Brubaker (Miff), 17.56; 6. Xavier Lopez (Sel), 17.65; 7. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 17.68; 8. Jack Burkhart (CC), 18.41.
300IH: 1. Catherman (Sel), 41.16; 2. Wagner (Sel), 41.66; 3. Cole Bradley (CC), 43.98; 4. Lopez (Sel), 44.03; 5. Brubaker (Miff), 44.59; 6. Bilodeau (Milt), 44.72; 7. Ashton Krall (Milt), 46.75; 8. Sisay Doerschler (Bloom), 47.76.
400R: 1. Bloomsburg, 44.21; 2. Mifflinburg, 44.97; 3. Selinsgrove, 46.11; 4. Milton, 46.51; 5. Central Columbia, 47.32.
1600R: 1. Selinsgrove, 3:34.45; 2. Midd-West, 3:37.79; 3. Mifflinburg, 3:38.25; 4. Milton, 3:39.31.
3200R: 1. Milton, 8:32.15; 2. Mifflinburg, 8:35.51; 3. Selinsgrove, 8:52.76; 4. Midd-West, 8:54.88.
High jump: 1. Russell Gump (CC), 5-8; 2. Anthony Wendt (Milt), 5-8; 3. Lane Yoder (Miff), 5-8; 4. C. Breed (Miff), 5-4; 5. Andrew Beagle (CC), 5-4; 6. Andrew Morris (Sel), 5-2; 7. Michael Stebila (Sel), 5-2; 8. Krall (Milt), 5-2.
Long jump: 1. Heard (Bloom), 20-0; 2. Catherman (Sel), 19-11; 3. Nate Hackenberger (Sel), 19-3; 4. C. Breed (Miff), 19-2 1/2; 5. Morris (Sel), 18-11; 6. Tanner Stout (CC), 18-7; 7. Krall (Milt); 8. Payton Rearick (Milt), 18-5.
Triple jump: 1. Hackenberger (Sel), 41-4; 2. Stout (CC), 39-11; 3. Morris (Sel), 39-0 1/2; 4. Mike Widom (Bloom), 38-11; 5. Hendricks (Miff), 38-2; 6. Rearick (Milt), 37-6; 7. Krall (Milt), 37-3; 8. Stebila (Sel), 36-8.
Pole vault: 1. Aaron Williams (Bloom), 12-6; 2. Mercer (CC), 11-6; 3. Drew Harris (Milt), 11-0; 4. Damian Hahn (Sel), 10-6; 5. Kyle Gates (CC), 10-0; 6. Burkahrt (CC), 9-6; 7. Trey Locke (Milt), 9-0; 8. J. Reimer (Miff), 9-0.
Discus: 1. Cole Goodwin (Milt), 141-11; 2. Max Maurer (Sel), 134-1 1/2; 3. Garrett Carter (CC), 122-10; 4. Dale Curtis-Mitchell (Milt), 112-9 1/2; 5. Adam McGinley (Bloom), 111-10; 6. Alexx Eveland (CC), 109-6; 7. Josh Ritter (Sel), 107-1; 8. Logan McWilliams (CC), 107-7 3/4.
Javelin: 1. Josh Antonyuk (Miff), 157-3; 2. McWilliams (CC), 149-11; 3. Aiden Shay (Sel), 143-1; 4. Austin Osman (Miff), 142-4 1/4; 5. Lincoln Hubler 9CC), 139-5; 6. Maddix Karnes (CC), 139-2; 7. Devon Yocum (Bloom), 133-10 1/2; 8. Spencer George (Sel), 133-7 3/4.
Shot put: 1. Carter (CC), 46-3; 2. Antonyuk (Miff), 45-3; 3. Osman (Miff), 44-7; 4. Goodwin (Milt), 43-7 3/4; 5. Vance Metzger (Sel), 43-2 3/4; 6. Damian Catherman (Sel), 42-7; 7. Dominic Parise (Sel), 40-7 3/4; 8. Nolan Miller (Milt), 40-1.
Girls
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger (CC), 12.79; 2. Janae Bergey (Milt), 13.08; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel), 13.17; 4. Natalya Heard (Bloom), 13.27; 5. Andi Gutshall (Bloom), 13.51; 6. Rilee McMahan (CC), 13.62; 7. Camryn Pyle (MW), 13.74; 8. Ally Shaffer (Miff), 13.79.
200: 1. Gearinger (CC), 26.32; 2. Carly Aument (Sel), 26.86; 3. Heard (Bloom), 26.95; 4. Lilian Poust (Sel), 27.02; 5. Regi Wendt (Milt), 27.34; 6. Gutshall (Bloom), 28.13; 7. McMahan (CC), 28.25; 8. Alyssa Hoover (MW), 28.43.
400: 1. Molina-Shuman (Sel), 1:00.93; 2. Maggie Mylin (Bloom), 1:01.09; 3. Aument (Sel), 1:01.24; 4. Madison Whitesell (CC), 1:02.94; 5. Avery Metzger (CC), 1:03.11; 6. Hoover (MW), 1:03.54; 7. Madelyn Blake (CC), 1:04.24; 8. Emma Shellenberger (MW), 1:05.13.
800: 1. Leah Walter (Milt), 2:26.43; 2. Zoe Tomko (Sel), 2:30.45; 3. Madelyn Blake (CC), 2:33.37; 4. Laura Krazter (MW), 2:36.21; 5. Ella Shuck (Miff), 2:40.7; 6. Olivia Hoffman (Sel), 2:41.13; 7. Taylor Beachy (Miff), 2:42.31; 8. Kendall Smith (Bloom), 2:43.69.
1600: 1. Maizy Aikey (Bloom), 5:16.88; 2. Shaela Kruskie (Sel), 5:24.68; 3. Tomko (Sel), 5:27.85; 4. Breia Mayes (Sel), 5:50.22; 5. Lydia Bowersox (MW), 5:52.2; 6. Marisa Darrup (Miff), 6:03.42; 7. Marissa Allen (Miff), 6:05.29; 8. Myah Stackhouse (Bloom), 6:12.38.
3200: 1. Kruskie (Sel), 11:48.79; 2. Aikey (Bloom), 11:53.64; 3. Mayes (Sel), 12:46.26; 4. Emma East (Milt), 12:47.4; 5. Marissa Allen (Miff), 13:26.03; 6. Stackhouse (Bloom), 13:43.9; 7. Mercedes Farr (Milt), 13:52.53; 8. Lillian Bennett (CC), 13:57.46.
100H: 1. Charly Schlaugh (Bloom), 16.49; 2. Brynna Zentner (Bloom), 16.99; 3. Makenna Dietz (MW), 17.02; 4. Pyle (MW), 17.24; 5. Rylee Weaver (MW), 17.68; 6. Alexis Beaver (Milt), 17.87; 7. Abby Parise (Sel), 17.87; 8. Makayla Weber (Miff), 18.04.
300H: 1. Schalugh (Bloom), 47.42; 2. Parise (Sel), 49.38; 3. Peyton Yocum (Miff), 49.48; 4. Weber (Miff), 49.62; 5. Zentner (Bloom), 50.2; 6. Dietz (MW), 50.6; 7. Beaver (Milt), 51.28; 8. Weaver (MW), 52.46.
400R: 1. Selinsgrove, 50.27; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.33; 3. Milton, 50.35; 4. Central Columbia, 51.63.
1600R: Selinsgrove, 4:08.83; 2. Central Columbia, 4:08.88; 3. Milton, 4:19.87; 4. Mifflinburg, 4:23.41; 5. Midd-West, 4:25.95.
3200R: 1. Selinsgrove, 10:10.2; 2. MIlton, 10:21.02; 3. Mifflinburg, 10:43.55; 4. Midd-West, 11:23.16.
High jump: Madison Stebila (Sel), 4-10; 2. Zentner (Bloom), 4-8; 3. Maddy Fertig (Sel), 4-6; 4. Megan Minnig (CC), 4-6; 5. Lindsey Fogelsanger (Bloom), 4-6; 6. Avery Defazio (Sel), 4-6; 7. Mackenzie Vasbinder (MIff), 4-4; 8. Beaver (Milt), 4-4.
Long jump: 1. Schlauch (Bloom), 16-1 1/2; 2. Parise (Sel), 15-7 1/2; 3. Poust (Sel), 15-4; 4. Stebila (Sel), 14-10 1/2; 5. Sara Dewyer (Milt), 14-6; 6. Aliana Ayala (Milt), 14-5; 7. Elizabeth Sheesley (Miff), 14-3; 8. Emma Wagner (Bloom), 13-11.
Triple jump: 1. Schlaugh (Bloom), 34-11 1/2; 2. Stebila (Sel), 32-4 1/2; 3. Alyssa Heckman (MW), 32-0; 4. Ayala (Milt), 31-11; 5. Shuck (Miff), 31-11; 6. Dewyer (Milt), 31-1 1/2; 7. Ava Blair (Sel), 30-1; 8. Ava Snyder (CC), 30-0 1/4.
Pole vault: 1. Annalise Bond (Sel), 11-6; 2. Sarah Bower (Bloom), 10-6; 3. Riley Murray (Milt), 9-6; 4. Jade Droggan (Bloom), 9-0; 5. Rebecca Reimer (Miff), 8-0; 6. Ava Snyder (CC), 7-6; 7. Kaitlyn Bailey (CC), 7-0; 8. Cassidy McClintock (Miff), 7-0.
Discus: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed (Sel), 104-11; 2. Vanessa Regester (MW), 86-10; 3. Anita Shek (Milt), 81-4; 4. Leah Ferster (MW), 77-6; 5. Rachel Heggenstaller (CC), 77-6; 6. Nadja Hartmann (Bloom), 76-1; 7. Logan Graf (MW), 74-1; 8. Abigail Paterostro (CC), 73-2.
Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez (Milt), 108-2; 2. Shek (Milt), 97-6; 3. Regester (MW), 88-11; 4. Katrina Bennage (Miff), 88-4; 5. Emily Davis (Sel), 87-2; 6. Meg Shively (Miff), 85-5; 7. Delaney Parker (Sel), 82-2; 8. Tayla Schreffler (MW), 80-9.
Shot put: 1. Elsayed (Sel), 34-9; 2. Ferster (MW), 34-4; 3. Shek (Milt), 30-9; 4. Paternostro (CC), 29-3 3/4; 5. Heggenstaller (CC), 29-2; 6. Regester (MW), 28-2 1/2; 7. Chloe Sauer (MW), 27-11 1/4; 8. Klio Wagner (Sel), 26-11 3/4.