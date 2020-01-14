MONTOURSVILLE — Brooke Catherman scored 10 of her career-best 12 points in the second quarter to help Mifflinburg overcome a slow start and Montoursville’s 3-point barrage in the Wildcats’ 54-51 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game Monday.
The Wildcats (7-7) trailed 11-7 after one quarter but surged ahead 25-24 at the half.
The Warriors (3-9) hit 10 3-pointers — including five by Madalyn Adams and three by MacKenzie Weaver — to stay close. Mifflinburg hit eight of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, with Ella Shuck going 4-for-4 to finish with a team-best 15 points. Mara Shuck and Mollie Bomgardner each had nine rebounds in the win.
Mifflinburg 54, Montoursville 51
Mifflinburg (7-7) 54
Angela Reamer 3 2-2 9, Mara Shuck 3 2-2 9, Mollie Bomgardner 2 3-5 7, Brooke Catherman 3 6-10 12, Ella Shuck 5 5-8 15, Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 18-27 54.
3-point goals: Reamer, M. Shuck.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb.
Montoursville (3-9) 51
Alaina Marchioni 4 0-0 10, MacKenzie Weaver 8 0-0 19, Mackenzie Cohick 1 0-4 2, Antone James 0 0-2 0, Madalyn Adams 6 3-4 20. Totals 19 3-10 48.
3-point goals: Adams 5, Weaver 3, Marchioni 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 4 18 12 17 — 54
Montoursville 11 13 12 15 — 51
JV score: Montoursville 31-23.
n Bloomsburg 63,
Lourdes Regional 32
BLOOMSBURG — Rylee Klinger scored 19 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Bloomsburg sent Lourdes Regional to its sixth consecutive loss.
The Panthers (10-2) turned a 16-15 edge after one quarter into a 45-28 edge after three to win their ninth game in a row.
Katie Sandri scored 16 points — two off her career-best — on the strength of five 3-pointer to pace the Red Raiders (3-9).
Bloomsburg 63,
Lourdes Regional 32
Lourdes Regional (3-9) 32
Terri Reichard 1 0-0 2, Katie Sandri 5 1-2 16, Peyton Kehler 2 0-0 4, Emma Shimko 2 2-4 6, Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 3-6 32.
3-point goals: Sandri 5.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Faithe Timmins, Chloe Rishel, Emily Shaffer.
Bloomsburg (10-2) 63
Olivia Hull 2 4-4 8, Kailey Zentner 6 0-2 12, Rylee Klinger 8 2-4 19, Kelsey Widom 3 4-4 10, Madeline Evans 6 0-0 12, Maddie Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-14 63.
3-point goals: Klinger.
Did not score: Paige Temple, Ellen Hull, Alyssa Shuman, Maddie Roberts, Maizy Aikey.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 15 8 5 4 — 32
Bloomsburg 16 12 17 18 — 63
n Upper Dauphin 49,
Line Mountain 41
ELIZABETHVILLE — Katelynne Michael scored 21 points and pulled nine rebounds for Line Mountain, but the Eagles lost a halftime lead to Upper Dauphin’s big third quarter in Tri-Valley League play.
The Trojanettes (9-4 overall, 6-2 TVL) scored 19 points in the third with Eileen Nestor scoring seven and Kara Rupp adding five.
Emily Gonsar and Liberty Downs added nine and eight points, respectively, for Line Mountain (1-10, 1-6).
Upper Dauphin 49,
Line Mountain 41
Line Mountain (1-10, 1-6) 41
Lilliana Feliciano 0 3-4 3, Katelynne Michael 10 1-2 21, Liberty Downs 3 3-7 9, Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 7-13 41.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2.
Did not score: Sage Hoover, Sara Canepa, Jaya London, Kalina Pechart, Kyleen Michael.
Upper Dauphin (9-4, 6-2) 49
Kara Rupp 2 4-8 9, Eileen Nestor 4 4-4 13, Sam Bowman 2 0-0 4, Taylor Conrad 3 0-0 6, Olivia Halterman 2 0-2 5, Bryonna Cather 5 1-2 12. Totals 18 9-16 49.
3-point goals: Cather, Halterman, Nestor, Rupp.
Did not score: Alexis Maurer, Brittany Hubler.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 13 15 8 5 — 41
Upper Dauphin 18 4 19 8 — 49