MIFFLINBURG — From a distance it's the same ultra-active defense that sparks the same staggering transition offense for Mifflinburg's girls.
You have to look closely — or double-check a game program — to recognize only three of these Wildcats were integral to the best season in program history.
On Wednesday, the new-look Wildcats hosted a similarly recast squad in rival Lewisburg for a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game. Playing its familiar style, Mifflinburg built a halftime lead in the teens, weathered a strong Green Dragons' run, and then pulled away for its largest margin, 48-30.
Senior captains Mollie Bomgardner, Angela Reamer and Mara Shuck have no intention of taking a step backward, despite the graduation of three starters and coach Kelly Griffith's decision to step down, after going 26-5 and playing in the Class 4A state semifinals.
"I think coming back from a really good season last year puts expectations higher for us," said Bomgardner. "Me, Ang and Mara played important parts on that team, so we want to continue to bring that (level of success) this year."
Mifflinburg (2-1) contested every move made by the youthful Green Dragons, creating 24 total turnovers, including multiples during sequences that ended each half. The Wildcats led by just five after a Roz Noone 3-pointer with seven minutes to play in the second quarter, but nine Lewisburg turnovers fed a 10-2 spree that send Mifflinburg to the locker room up 27-12.
In the second half, after a 17-point difference was whittled to 35-28 with 6:16 to play, the Wildcats finished with a 13-2 flourish aided by four turnovers.
"It just so happened we amped up our defense and got a lot of steals," said Mifflinburg first-year coach Kris Shuck. "When you do that, it creates easy buckets."
Lewisburg (0-3), with only Noone back from its starting lineup, struggled to create consistent offense and to compete on the boards. However, the Green Dragons bridged the second-half quarters with a 13-2 run ignited by a Jamie Fedorjaka steal and score, a Fedorjaka 3-pointer, and pair of Noone triples.
"I think we had a stretch there, and I told the girls that's what they're capable of," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "I think it was just hard work. We've had some lumps so far this season ... and I think it finally clicked and they're getting sick of getting pushed around, getting beat to loose balls and the turnovers. They showed some fight, and I told them I was proud of them."
Reamer scored all 13 of her points in the first half for the Wildcats. Fellow guard Ella Shuck, a freshman, hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run that stopped Lewisburg's rally. She finished with a team-high 14 points along with five steals and three boards.
"Ella's young and needs to gain confidence each game," said Kris Shuck. "She gives us another player that can go inside-outside and can knock down the outside shot, stretch the defense a little bit, plus a good person to run the court. And I like her defensive presence at (5-foot-8) with Ang out top."
Ella Shuck had three steals and a pair of assists in the first quarter as Mifflinburg sprinted to a 13-7 lead by closing the period with an 8-0 run. Her crossover dribble and bucket made it 15-7, and she immediately answered a Noone 3 with a putback.
In addition to 14 first-half turnovers, Lewisburg shot just 3-of-19 from the field. The 5-foot-11 Bomgardner, who shifted from forward to center in place of HAC-II all-star Libby Whittaker, pulled eight of her game-high 11 rebounds in the half. Mara Shuck added six boards.
"I've definitely had to step up to where Libby was," said Bomgardner. "Her big thing was rebounding, so my role is rebounding and playing good defense. That's what I try to do."
Noone tallied a game-high 15 points with four rebounds and three steals. Fedorjaka, who lost the first half of her junior season to injury, had eight points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
"We're just a young team and we're making a lot of mistakes, and it snowballs from there," said Sample. "As long as we keep learning from (the mistakes), we'll be all right in the end."
MIFFLINBURG 48, LEWISBURG 30
Lewisburg (0-3) 30
Sophie Kilbride 0 1-2 1, Roz Noone 5 2-2 15, Jamie Fedorjaka 3 0-1 8, Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4, Maddie Still 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-5 30.
3-point goals: Noone 3, Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: Regan Llanso, Lauren Gross, Anna Baker.
Mifflinburg (2-1) 48
Ella Shuck 6 1-4 14, Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-4 6, Angela Reamer 5 3-3 13, Brooke Catherman 1 0-2 2, Mara Shuck 3 2-2 8, Cassie Keister 1 0-1 3, Jaden Keister 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 8-17 48.
3-point goals: E. Shuck, C. Keister.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb, Jenna Haines.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg`7`5`8`10 — 30
Mifflinburg`13`14`8`13 — 48
JV score: Lewisburg 31-16.