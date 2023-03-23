MIFFLINBURG — Danielle Miller's groundout plated Rachel Lorson with an a much needed insurance run in the top of the seventh, and Jersey Shore survived a Mifflinburg rally in the bottom of the inning to notch a 4-3 victory in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Thursday.
Taylor Stewart led off the bottom of the seventh for Mifflinburg with a double and scored on an error, but Bella Engel got a groundout to end the game, and give Jersey Shore a victory in its opener.
Mifflinburg falls to 1-1 on the season.
Jersey Shore 4, Mifflinburg 3
Jersey Shore;201;000;1 — 4-8-3
Mifflinburg;010;001;1 — 3-7-1
Bella Engel and Kaitlyn Herman. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Engel; LP: Stewart.
Jersey Shore: Danielle Miller, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Engel, 2-for-4, run; Jocelyn McCracken, 2-for-3; Herman, 2-for-3.
Mifflinburg: Aubrey Fluman, 2-for-3, run; Stewart, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI.