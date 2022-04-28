JERSEY SHORE — Jersey Shore won both doubles matches in three sets, 3-2, to win the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup with Mifflinburg on Thursday.
Ethan Dreese won at No. 2 singles, and Aaron Hackenburg won by forfeit at No. 3 singles for the Wildcats (6-7 overall, 6-5 HAC-I).
Jersey Shore improves to 8-9, 5-6.
Jersey Shore 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Jackson Stimler (JS) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-2; Ethan Dreese (Miff) def. Eli Bower, 6-3, 6-1; Aaron Hackenburg (Miff) won by forfeit.
Doubles
Connor Conelius-Brandon Shrodo (JS) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1; Matt Fravel-Brennan Smith (JS) def. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.