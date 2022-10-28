MIFFLINBURG — The momentum — and the breaks — seemed to be resting on Lewisburg's side on Friday night in the Little Brown Jug game.
The Green Dragons defense had given Lewisburg the lead in the fourth quarter, and all that stood between Lewisburg and an upset of rival Mifflinburg was a little over five minutes in the fourth quarter, and 99 yards after Zac Kreisher's punt was downed near the goal line.
"We really didn't have self-doubt, but it does get into your head a little bit, trailing at that point on the 1," Mifflinburg senior center Emmanuel Ulrich said. "I had full faith in everybody behind me, and Andrew (Diehl), that's my guy."
So after a quarterback sneak for breathing room, Andrew Diehl carried the ball on seven of the next eight plays, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:29 left in the game to lift the Wildcats to an 18-13 win over Lewisburg.
"It was time to step up, and make plays," Diehl, who finished with 147 yards and two scores on the ground, said. "We had to get (the touchdown), and we wanted it bad enough."
Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler added, "Wherever Andrew was going, (the defense) was going. We finally just said let's put the ball in his hands, and let's do it.
"The boys," Dressler pointed to his seniors. "It was their leadership, and their love of the game showed in that last drive."
Mifflinburg (8-2) will host a home playoff game for the first time in 11 years after missing out on a playoff berth last season because of a loss to the Green Dragons in the season finale. Tentatively, the Wildcats will host Warrior Run.
"It means a lot actually (to get to the playoffs). I started my freshman year in 2019, and we went 5-5 the next two seasons, then 6-4 last year, but didn't make the playoffs. That was a heartbreaker," Ulrich, who is headed to American University to wrestle, said. "Being 8-2, making the playoffs, a home game in our stadium in the first round, it means a lot to all of us."
It almost didn't happen, though because the Green Dragons (2-8), which will travel to No. 2-seed Loyalsock next Saturday night, almost pulled off the upset.
Mifflinburg got two second-quarter touchdowns — a one-yard TD run by Diehl and a 21-yard TD grab by Kyler Troop — to take a 12-0 lead into the break at halftime.
The Wildcats' defense forced a punt on Lewisburg's first possession, but then the Green Dragons' defense took control of the second half.
Quin Michaels dropped into zone coverage, and snatched a Troy Dressler pass out of the air. He returned it 11 yards to the Mifflinburg 29. Ryan Opperman ripped off a 21-yard run to the 9 on the next play. There was a penalty on five straight plays that ended with Lewisburg in the same position, first-and-goal on the 9. Wade Young found a wide open Jack Blough in the end zone, and the two-point run failed as Lewisburg drew within 12-6 with 7:29 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats' offense kept its defense in poor position for most of the second half. A Blough interception on a fourth-and-2, set up Lewisburg on the Mifflinburg 44.
Lewisburg would have a first-and-goal from the 2 after Sean Field's 13-yard run, but Diehl stopped Opperman for a 2-yard loss on first down. Troop stuffed a third-and-goal for no gain, and Chad Martin batted down a fourth-down pass to end the Lewisburg scoring chance.
"We had so many huge stops. There were contributions by so many different players," Jason Dressler said. "And cause so many kids made plays it made it such an exciting game, I can say that now that we won, but my heart is still racing."
Lewisburg forced a quick three-and-out, and a Cam Michaels 13-yard punt return, again set them up in Wildcats' territory, but Mifflinburg would recover a fumble on its own 35 to stop that drive.
Then disaster struck for the Wildcats. Troy Dressler tried a screen pass on third-and-12, and drifted back to set up. Michaels picked it up, and with three teammates and Dressler between him and the end zone, returned it 20 yards for a score. Cohen Hoover's extra point gave Lewisburg a 13-12 lead with 7:57 left in the game.
Hoover's kickoff bounced off a Mifflinburg up man, and Devin Bodden recovered for the Green Dragons on their own 47. Lewisburg picked up one first down, but Kreisher's rugby-style punt took a side-hop during its roll, and the Green Dragons chased it down inside the 1.
After Dressler's sneak put the ball on the 6, Diehl carried the ball seven times on the drive for 61 yards, and the Wildcats were helped by a 15-yard facemask call on Lewisburg after an 18-yard carry by Diehl.
"We just wanted to get after the short side of the field with the right side of our offensive line, and just get after it," Jason Dressler said. "We were having success, and I kept saying let's do it again, let's do it again."
Cam Michaels returned the kickoff to the Mifflinburg 47, and Young found Sean Field for a 14-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Troop had a sack on the next play, but Young found Blough for an 18-yard gain on third-and-17 to give Lewisburg a first-and-10 from the 22 with about 30 seconds left in the game. Diehl broke up a pass in the middle of the field, but Ulrich knifed through the middle of the Lewisburg line to sack Young to end the game.
"This is a rivalry game, and you throw everything out. These are two teams that are passionate about this game," Jason Dressler said. "They love this game, and both teams are going to fight to the very end, which they did."
MIFFLINBURG 18, LEWISBURG 13
Lewisburg (2-8);0;0;6;7 — 13
Mifflinburg (8-2);0;12;0;6 — 18
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 1 run (kick failed)
Miff-Kyler Troop 21 pass from Troy Dressler (pass failed)
Third quarter
Lew-Jack Blough 9 pass from Wade Young (run failed)
Fourth quarter
Lew-Quin Michaels 20 interception return (Cohen Hoover kick)
Miff-Diehl 11 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Lew;Miff
First downs;9;14
Rushes-net yards;31-93;40-200
Passing yards;87;123
Passing;8-20-0;5-12-3
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;11-89;6-57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ryan Opperman 12-68; Michael Casale 5-19; Sean Field 1-13; Wade Young 12-2; team 1-(-9). Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 25-147, 2 TDs; Carter Breed 9-38; Troy Dressler 5-16; Jarrett Miller 1-(-1).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Young 8-20-0 for 87 yards, TD; Mifflinburg: Dressler 5-12-3 for 123 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Jack Blough 4-62, TD; Field 1-14; Opperman 2-9; Cam Michaels 1-2. Mifflinburg: Kyler Troop 4-80, TD; Tanner Zimmerman 1-43.