MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg scored two touchdowns in a span of 20 seconds to break open a one-score game, then dominated the second half of a 49-13 win over Warrior Run on Saturday night in the District 4 Class 3A football quarterfinals.
The game turned after Warrior Run had pulled within 21-13 with 4:13 left in the first half. Mifflinburg answered with a scoring drive, capped by Andrew Diehl's 33-yard TD run with 2:24 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 28-13. Sean Grodotzke then executed the onside kick, which was recovered by the Wildcats' Arnold Troup.
“It’s a big swing and momentum-builder for the guys,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “When we wanted to do it, we did it. It was an execution thing, again. In the past few weeks, we haven’t seen that as consistently. That’s what we are looking for.”
Carter Breed then scored from 10 yards out with 2:20 left in the first half for a 35-13 lead at the break.
The win set up Mifflinburg (9-2) with a trip to No. 2 Loyalsock (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Warrior Run finished the season at 2-8.
“They have a team of athletes, and we have a team of athletes,” Dressler said of the Lancers. “We are going to battle. I’m proud of the position we’re in. I’m excited to see our teams battle.”
Diehl highlighted a dangerous rushing attack that produced all but one of Mifflinburg’s touchdowns. Diehl, who set the school's single-game rushing record two weeks ago against the Defenders, had 113 yards and three scores to lead a rushing attack that had 263 yards on 34 attempts.
“Two weeks ago, we definitely committed to the run when we played these guys,” Dressler said. “We knew they would be working on stopping it all week. We wanted to get back and get some balance.”
Troy Dressler was more than happy to provide that balance as he countered the run game with eight completions for 183 yards and a score. He hit Grodotzke for a 64-yard TD just 14 seconds after Warrior Run tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter.
“We tried to come out with the passing game, but it was a little rough,” Troy Dressler said. “We came back to it and went 50-50 with run and pass. It helped us get it done on offense.”
Diehl’s first score came on a 51-yard burst through the middle of the line. In addition to his 33-yard TD in the second quarter, he opened the fourth-quarter scoring with an 8-yard run.
Warrior Run's Ryan Newton passed for 162 yards, hitting Samuel Hall five times for 130 yards. The pair hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
at Mifflinburg HS
MIFFLINBURG 49, WARRIOR RUN 13
Warrior Run (3-8);0;13;0;0 — 13
Mifflinburg (9-2);7;28;14;0 — 49
First quarter
MIFF-Andrew Diehl 51 run (Sean Grodotzke kick) 4:49
Second quarter
WR-Samuel Hall 16 pass from Ryan Newton (Gavin Hunter kick) 11:53
MIFF-Grodotzke 64 pass from Troy Dressler (Grodotzke kick) 11:39
MIFF-Troy Dressler 1 run (Grodotzke kick) 6:11
WR-Hall 2 run (Hunter kick) 4:21
MIFF-Diehl 33 run (Grodotzke kick) 2:24
MIFF-Carter Breed 10 run (Grodotzke kick) 2:04
Third quarter
MIFF-Diehl 8 run (Grodotzke kick) 10:35
MIFF-Jarrett Miller 31 run (Grodotzke kick) 6:44
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;MIFF
First downs;10;12
Rushes-net yards;21-56;34-263
Passing;9-14-1;8-15-0
Passing yards;162;183
Fumbles/lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties/yards;1-15;3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Eli Butler 1-0; Samuel Hall 6 (-1) TD; Stone Allison 5-30; Thomas Royles 8-28; Ryan Newton 1 (-1). Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 5-33 TD; Chad Martin 2-10; Andrew Diehl 10-113, 3 TDs; Benjamin Diehl 1 (-2); Radwill Susan 3-8; Jarrett Miller 2-32 TD; Arnold Troup 1-(-2); Kaiden Kmett 4-29.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Ryan Newton 9-14-1, 162 yards, TD; Mifflinburg: Troy Dressler 8-15-0, 183 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Samuel Hall 5-130, TD; Cohen Zechman 2-20; Carter Marr 2-12. Mifflinburg: Kyler Troup 3-71; Sean Grodotzke 2-69 TD; Andrew Diehl 1-25; Zack Wertman 1-12; Carter Breed 1-5.