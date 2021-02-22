Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.