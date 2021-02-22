The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Jake Young scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, including nine in the second quarter as Mifflinburg opened up a 19-point halftime lead on its way to a 73-39 victory over Line Mountain on Saturday night.
Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 20 points, knocking down three 3-pointers in the second half. Cannon Griffith chipped in 12 points for the Wildcats (13-2).
Riley Young scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (4-11).
Mifflinburg 73, Line Mountain 39
Line Mountain (4-11) 39
Nick Snyder 0 1-2 1; Aiden Tressler 0 0-1 1; Riley Young 8 2-3 18; Damien Fritchey 2 0-0 5; Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2; Theron Wagner 1 0-0 2; Maverick Bradigan 2 0-0 4; Caden Lahr 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 3-6 39.
3-point goals: Fritchey, Lahr.
Did not score: Brady Buriak, Brody Bingaman.
Mifflinburg (13-2) 73
Gabe Yoder 3 1-2 8; Isaiah Valentine 5 7-7 20; Jarrett Foster 1 0-0 2; Ethan Troutman 1 0-0 2; Tyler Reigel 3 0-0 6; Lane Yoder 1 0-2 2; Cannon Griffith 5 2-6 12; Jake Young 8 3-6 19; Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 13-23 73.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, G. Yoder.
Did not score: Zack Wertman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 9 10 13 9 — 39
Mifflinburg 13 23 14 23 — 63
n Bloomsburg 61,
Shikellamy 42
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers limited the Braves to just five points in the third quarter to break open a six-point game at halftime.
Daniel Guzevich, Jack Howell and Adam McGinley each scored 10 points to lead Bloomsburg (8-5).
Nate Luciano and Davis Marshall each scored 10 points to lead Shikellamy (4-10).
Bloomsburg 61, Shikellamy 42
Shikellamy (4-10) 42
Cael Amerman 1 0-0 3; Mason Deitrich 3 0-2 7; Jacaree James 1 0-0 2; Brayden Long 2 2-2 6; Nate Luciano 4 0-1 10; Davis Marshall 4 1-2 10; John Peifer 0 1-2 1; Colin Zechman1 1-2 3. Totals 16 5-11 42.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Amerman, Deitrich, Marshall.
Did not score: Cam Lenner, Trey Wallace.
Bloomsburg (8-5) 61
Jacob Evans 1 0-0 2; Rae Grant 1 0-0 2; Daniel Guzevich 5 0-2 10; Nasir Heard 4 0-0 8; Jack Howell 5 0-1 10; Madison Locke 2 2-2 6; Adam McGinley 5 0-1 10; Chase Morris 3 1-2 7; Gabe Snyder 2 0-0 6. Totals 28 3-8 61.
3-point goals: Snyder 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 12 10 5 15 — 42
Bloomsburg 15 13 18 15 — 61
GIRLS
n Lourdes Regional 43,
Benton 15
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emma Shimko scored 14 points, and the Red Raiders limited the Tigers to just five field goals in the nonleague win on Sunday.
Katie Sandri added 11 points for Lourdes Regional (12-7).
Lourdes Regional 43, Benton 15
Benton (2-12) 15
Cadence Karchner 1 0-0 3; Gracey Baker 0 0-2 0; Willow Pursel 2 2-4 7; Rylee LeValley 1 0-0 3; Lilly Whiteknight 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 2-6 15.
3-point goals: Karchner, Pursel, LeValley.
Did not score: Amber Hughes.
Lourdes Regional (12-7) 43
Victoria Lindemuth 1 0-0 2; Paityn Moyer 1 0-0 2; Katie Sandri 4 0-0 11; Peyton Kehler 3 2-2 8; Emma Shimko 6 2-2 14; Leah Kosmer 0 2-2 2; Emily Shaffer 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-6 43.
3-point goals: Sandri 3.
Did not score: Masie Reed, Victoria Lindemuth, Abby Yancoskie, Chloe Rishel.
Score by quarters
Benton 6 1 3 5 — 15
Lourdes Regional 17 17 9 0 — 43