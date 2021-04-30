Mifflinburg senior John Darrup wants to take advantage of his opportunities.
“I think I have a lot of potential,” Darrup said. “With that, my work ethic and my time management skills, I don’t want to let myself down.”
So Darrup gives his all to whatever he’s involved with, which is plenty. That shows on the boys lacrosse field for the Wildcats, in the classroom and in the community.
In a recent overtime win over Danville — Mifflinburg’s first win of the season — he scored four goals, had three assists and 13 ground balls. He followed that performance with seven goals, an assist and 14 ground balls in a 12-9 loss to Central Dauphin East.
“The Lewisburg coach called John ‘a horse’ because he carries us,” said Chris Darrup, Mifflinburg boys lacrosse coach and John’s father. “He plays defense. He tries to score on the attack. He gets his teammates involved. He’s a Swiss Army Knife.”
Darrup’s performance on the field, his academic performance (4.0 GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
John Darrup said he wasn’t thrilled with the Wildcats record so far this season, but he was pleased with the improvement he saw from his teammates.
“We have a lot of young players, and everybody is making progress,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to improve, and end the season where we want to be.”
Coach Darrup added: “He’s very mature. I’ve been impressed with how he’s handled the team this year. As his dad and coach, I couldn’t be more proud.”
John Darrup has been playing lacrosse since fourth grade, and that shows in his skill.
“He uses both hands well,” coach Darrup said. “He has excellent stick control. A lot of times the other coaches ask for a stick check on him because of how well he handles the ball.”
However, John Darrup said his best attribute on the field was more intangible.
“It’s my durability,” he said. “We have 14 kids on the team. I’m playing mostly middie for all but about five minutes. (“He’s not off the field that much,” his coach interjected.) It’s about effort, and my teammates feed off that energy.”
John Darrup, who is considering going to Penn State to study engineering, said this was likely his last season, playing lacrosse, so he hopes the Wildcats can put together a late-season run.
He is ranked second in high class, and has taken Advanced Placement classes in calculus, chemistry, U.S. history, statistics and pyschology.
“Between practice and the AP classes, it can be tough, but I always try to make the most of my time,” John Darrup said. “(The drive to do well) comes from my parents. My dad is a doctor, and my mom went to medical school, too. It’s not that they pressure me, but they have high standards.”
There’s a very simple reason that he is planning to study engineering instead of going to medical school like his parents.
“Blood makes me queasy,” he said.
John Darrup has spent a lot of time as a treasurer for his high school endeavors. He served in that role for the Class of 2021, AP Club, National Honor Society and Union County Students Abroad Club, with which he and group of students from Mifflinburg and Lewisburg took a trip to Italy.
Outside of school, John Darrup makes plenty of time to give back to the community.
“I’m very fortunate in life,” he said. “I have a good family, good home, good parents, good siblings. What extra time I have, I want to give back. A lot of the time is with my church. Passing on my faith and teaching others about the good in life in beneficial for everybody.”
The Darrups attended St. George’s in Mifflinburg, and now attend St. Pius in Selinsgrove after Chris Darrup was ordained as a deacon and assigned there.
John Darrup is an altar server, an active member of the youth group and served as a games station leader for Vacation Bible School.
He has been a youth lacrosse clinic counselor and volunteered at the Turkey Trot 5K.