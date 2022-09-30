MIFFLINBURG — This is not the Mifflinburg football team of the last few years.
"We are way stronger mentally," Wildcats senior Andrew Diehl said. "I think we're working our butts off, and getting what we want."
So an absolute debacle against Jersey Shore last week didn't snowball into a losing streak.
In fact, it resulted in Mifflinburg's most impressive performance of the season.
Diehl ran for 182 yards, and a score, Carter Breed had a TD run and an interception return TD in his return to the lineup, and the Mifflinburg defense had five sacks, and forced three turnovers in the Wildcats' 19-0 victory over Selinsgrove on Friday night in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
"(Our defense) was in trouble the whole night," Dressler said. "They came up big, BIG."
"We had a lot of energy (this week)," senior linebacker Brian Reader said. We came together as one. We haven't beaten them in years, and it's great to keep our success going."
Mifflinburg (5-1 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) hadn't beaten the Seals since 2011 — the teams hadn't met since 2017 — and that's the only time before Friday night that the Wildcats' had pitched a shutout against Selinsgrove.
Perhaps the only group that didn't get a chance to get over last week's loss to Jersey Shore was the Wildcats' offensive line. Mifflinburg didn't rush for positive yardage last week against the Bulldogs.
"The offensive line stepped it up. I'm going to be honest, it was a rough week of practice for our offensive line," Dressler said. "They showed up, tonight. They really stepped up as a unit."
The area's leading passer — Troy Dressler, who became the school's all-time yardage leader in the second quarter — had just 76 yards passing, and the Wildcats threw the ball just two times in the second half because its line was helping Mifflinburg run so well.
"Our line showed and blocked, and did such a great job," Diehl said.
How confident did the Wildcats get in their offensive line? Jason Dressler went for it on fourth-and-two from his own 46 with about 8:30 left in the game, and Mifflinburg leading 13-0.
"It's building that confidence for later in the season," Jason Dressler said of his decision. "Now, we just have to finish those things (Diehl fumbled the ball away on the next play after a 24-yard gain)."
Both teams were willing to impart their will in the running game for most of the first half. The Seals threw just one pass in the opening half.
Selinsgrove (4-2, 2-2) looked to take an early lead when tight end Ethan Miller was in the open field inside the Mifflinburg 20. However, the sophomore didn't see Breed coming from the back side. Breed forced the fumble, and Reader jumped on it at the 7.
"Two turnovers, down deep in their territory, and I told the kids, 'Momentum in football is a funny thing.' We had a chance to punch them in and get the momentum," Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. "But they get the turnovers and the momentum."
The Wildcats went 93 yards in 14 plays, and Breed had a 23-yard catch on the drive that gave Dressler the record. He passed Jordan Wagner, who graduated in 2015 and finished his career with 2,766 yards. Breed ran it in from 12 yards out with 3:37 left in the first half to give Mifflinburg a 7-0 lead. It was Breed's first action on offense since the second week of the season.
"It sucked. I really wanted to be part of the team as much as possible," Breed said of watching the Jersey Shore game last week. "I felt I was letting them down. I told myself I was playing in this game.
"Even last Monday before Jersey Shore, I knew there wasn't any way I was missing this game."
Selinsgrove came out of the locker room in the second half, and drove to the Mifflinburg 14, but Breed jumped on a Tucker Teats fumble at the 15 with 7:58 left in the third. The Wildcats drove 85 yards, capped by Diehl's 49-yard TD run off right tackle for a 13-0 lead with 3:36 left in the third quarter after a missed two-point pass after a hold on the PAT kick.
Selinsgrove drove into Mifflinburg territory on the next series but Diehl batted down a pass in the end zone, and Breed had a sack to end the drive on fourth-and-10 from the Wildcats' 29.
Mifflinburg had a drive stall on fourth down on the Selinsgrove 15, but Breed stepped in front of a sidearm Pastore pass on fourth-and-8 from the Seals 18, and returned it 25 yards for the game-clinching score with 1:42 left in the game.
MIFFLINBURG 19, SELINSGROVE 0
Selinsgrove (4-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
Mifflinburg (5-1);0;7;6;6 — 19
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Miff-Carter Breed 12 run (Sean Grodotske kick)
Third quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 49 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
Miff-Breed 25 interception return (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sel;Miff
First downs;9;19
Rushes-net yards;31-66;37-222
Passing yards;91;76
Passing;8-13-1;7-13-1
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;4-35;8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 20-89; Jarrod Buffington 3-2; Garrett Paradis 2-1; Gavin Bastian 1-(-4); Mark Pastore 5-(-22). Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 21-182, TD; Carter Breed 7-39, TD; Troy Dressler 4-4; Jon Melendez 4-3; Jarrett Miller 1-(-6).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Pastore 8-13-1 for 91 yards. Mifflinburg: Dressler 7-13-1 for 76 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Ethan Miller 3-64; Nick Rice 4-25; Bastian 1-2. Mifflinburg: Breed 1-23; Chad Martin 2-20; Diehl 2-18; Sean Grodotske 1-10; Miller 1-5.