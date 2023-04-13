MIFFLINBURG — With a young team, a tough loss could carry consequences far beyond just one game.
So when Mifflinburg fell on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh last weekend to Midd-West, it certainly could have carried over to a week in which the Wildcats had two important Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contests.
"It was a such a hard loss against Midd-West," Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez said. "It's great the way they bounced back and beat a tough Montoursville team (with a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth), and now again (Thursday), we beat another real good team."
Mifflinburg took advantage of some sloppy Lewisburg play — scoring its first six runs with the benefit of just one hit — and Evelyn Osborne knocked in three runs to help the Wildcats to an 11-3 victory over the Green Dragons in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play on Thursday.
The Wildcats are alone in first place in Division II at 4-0, and will face Central Columbia (3-1) on the road Tuesday. A victory over Central Columbia would put Mifflinburg two games up in the league race.
Mifflinburg (6-3) took an early 1-0 lead when Anna Pachucki walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on an error, but the Green Dragons answered in the top of the second.
Makaila Huff singled and was sacrificed to second. After an out and Ryan Brouse got hit by a pitch, Carley Wagner and Sydney Bolinsky followed with back-to-back RBI singles to give Lewisburg a 2-1 lead.
The Green Dragons left seven runners on in the first three innings, but Mifflinburg lefty Taylor Stewart settled in, and allowed just two base runners the rest of the way — Brouse had an RBI single in the sixth inning for the Green Dragons. Stewart struck out 10, and didn't walk a hitter in the complete-game victory.
The Wildcats broke the game open with six runs in the third inning. With one out, Lainey Miller reached on an error, stole second and scored on Osborne's single — Mifflinburg's first hit of the game — to tie the game at 2.
Two walks loaded the bases, and when Lewisburg freshman pitcher Addy Shedleski went to 2-2 on Aubrey Fluman, Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner opted to put ace Kimmy Shannon in the circle. Shannon's first pitch hit Fluman in the helmet to force in a run to break the tie. Mifflinburg got runs on a throwing error, two wild pitches, and an RBI groundout from Hope Swarey to take a 7-2 lead.
"We had our only scrimmage rained out, so this is just the second time we've been on the field," Wagner said. "We've been dealing with some injuries, and Kimmy didn't pick up a ball until swimming was over (Shannon won her third gold medal last month in the 500 freestyle at the PIAA championships), so her arm's sore from throwing two innings on Tuesday (the Green Dragons dropped their opener, 15-8, to Shamokin earlier this week)."
The late start is something Lewisburg is used to, though.
"We started the year 0-2 last year," Wagner said. "That seemed to work out pretty well."
Lewisburg bounced back to win the Distirct 4 Class 3A title, and advance to the PIAA championship game.
Osborne hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Swarey added an RBI groundout, and Miller had an RBI single in the sixth inning for an 11-2 Mifflinburg lead.
MIFFLINBURG 11, LEWISBURG 3
Lewisburg;020;001;0 — 3-7-6
Mifflinburg;106;220;x — 11-5-2
Addy Shedleski, Kim Shannon (3), Shedleski (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
Lewisburg: Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3, RBI; Carley Wagner, 2-for-4, RBI; Bolinsky, 1-for-4, RBI; Makaila Huff, 1-for-3, 2 runs.
Mifflinburg: Pachucki, 2 runs; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs, RBIs; Osborne, 2-for-4, homer (4th, one on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Madison Fohringer, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Hipe Swarey, 2 RBIs.