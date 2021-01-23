The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, 125-113 on Friday night.
n Bulls 123, Hornets 110
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading Chicago to a victory over Charlotte.
n Rockets 103, Pistons 102
DETROIT — Jerami Grant’s driving layup on the final play came too late, and Houston held on for a victory over Detroit.
n Raptors 101, Heat 81
TAMPA , Fla. — Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21, and Toronto recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat Miami.
n Pacers 120, Magic 118, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting Indiana.
n Hawks 116,
Timberwolves 98
MINNEAPOLIS — Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points, Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks, and Atlanta topped Minnesota.
n Mavericks 122, Spurs 117
SAN ANTONIO — Luka Doncic had 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and Dallas withstood a late rally to beat San Antonio.