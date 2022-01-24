The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — As the crowd’s roar enveloped him, Kevin Love wrapped his arms around Darius Garland and thought back to those days when the Cavaliers were the biggest game in town.
They are again.
Love scored 20 points — nine straight in a 3-point barrage in just over a minute of the third quarter — and Garland added 12 assists and a critical late 3-pointer as Cleveland held on to beat the New York Knicks 95-93 on Monday night.
At 29-19, the Cavs, who won just 22 games last season, are 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018, when they made the last of four straight appearances in the Finals with LeBron James.
Bulls 111, Thunder 110
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nicola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Chicago withstood a fierce rally by Oklahoma City.
The Bulls led by 28 points in the third quarter, but the Thunder had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 3-pointer that would have evened the score with 2.3 seconds to play.
Pelicans 117, Pacers 113
NEW ORLEANS — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and New Orleans defeated Indiana.
Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep.
Suns 115, Jazz 109
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul had 15 of his a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and Phoenix rallied for a win over short-handed Utah.
Paul just missed a triple-double with 14 assists and nine rebounds. The Suns improved their NBA-best record to 37-9, matching the 2006-07 team for the best start in franchise history.
The gritty Jazz trailed by 13 in the first half.