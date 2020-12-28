The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game to start the season, 118-94 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Collin Sexton added 22 points, and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland, which finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-2017.
Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1.
n Mavericks 124, Clippers 73
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 24 points, and Dallas led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a rout of Los Angeles.
Josh Richardson added 21 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who kept up their dominance in the second half, too.
The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.
Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half.
n Pacers 108, Celtics 107
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left, and finished with his 100th career double-double, helping Indiana get past Boston.
Sabonis finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points as Indiana improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points.
n Magic 120, Wizards 113
WASHINGTON — Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points as Orlando mounted a big fourth-quarter comeback, and beat Washington to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009-10.
n Hornets 106, Nets 104
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Charlotte handed Brooklyn its first loss of the season.
n Pelicans 98, Spurs 95
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and New Orleans held on for a victory over San Antonio.
n Knicks 130, Bucks 110
NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as New York coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as the Knicks routed Milwaukee.
Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, andElfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick.
n Warriors 129, Bulls 128
CHICAGO — Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining, and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State to a victory over Chicago for its first win of the season.
With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc.
Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.