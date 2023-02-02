The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 32 points shortly after being left off the All-Star team, and carried Cleveland following Donovan Mitchell’s ejection, leading the Cavaliers to a 128-113 victory over the slumping Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Mitchell, voted an All-Star starter last week, was tossed in the third quarter for throwing the ball at Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks after the pair tangled under the basket. Brooks also was thrown out.
With the Cavs leading 81-76, Brooks missed a shot and fell in the lane. While on the floor, he flung his arm back and struck Mitchell, who was standing over him, in the groin area. Mitchell dropped in pain and retaliated by firing the ball at Brooks and then charging and shoving him along the baseline in front of the Memphis bench.
As the altercation threatened to spill into the seats, officials and players were able to get things under control before any punches were thrown.
The Mitchell-Brooks tussle seemed to motivate the young Cavs. They built a 12-point lead after three quarters, pushed it to 21 in the fourth and handed Memphis its seventh loss in eight games.
Knicks 106, Heat 104
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute, and New York beat Miami.
New York pulled out the victory after Erik Spoelstra correctly challenged a call that turned a Heat foul into a Knicks turnover. But Tyler Herro’s potential winning 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.
Julius Randle added 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who pulled within a game of Miami for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the final guaranteed playoff spot.
Lakers 112, Pacers 111
INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring champ as Los Angeles rallied to beat Indiana.
James gave Los Angeles its first lead on a 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the game, and Anthony Davis’ 11-footer with 35.1 seconds left was the decisive basket. Davis finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds.
Aaron Nesmith scored a career-high 24 points, newly minted All-Star Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and 12 assists in his first game in three weeks.
Bulls 114, Hornets 98
CHICAGO — Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points, and Chicago overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat Charlotte.
Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls used a big third quarter to turn a four-point halftime lead into an 85-70 advantage heading to the fourth.