CB Johnson confident in coverage

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaylon Johnson is accustomed to being in control.
A high school point guard, he carried over the desire to have the ball in his hands to the football field.
During a three-year career at Utah, that translated into seven interceptions — including four as a sophomore in 2018 — and 21 passes defensed.
Johnson returned two picks for touchdowns, including a 100-yarder two years ago.
That kind of ball production could help him stand out in a 2020 cornerback draft class with few big names and plenty of intriguing prospects.
“For me, it was just big to have ball production, whether it’s PBUs (pass breakups), whether it’s interceptions,” Johnson said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “To me, I feel like you can be in good position, you can have good coverage and you still get a ball caught on you. So just being able to finish plays was very important to me coming into college and really focusing on stopping receivers from catching the ball as much as possible.”
Johnson initially committed to Southern Cal, but a coaching change there led him to reopen his recruitment.
The fact the Fresno, Calif., native landed with the Utes came as something of a surprise. Both his father, Johnny Johnson Sr., and older brother, Johnny Jr., were defensive backs at Fresno State.
Johnson paved his own path, and it could land him in the first round of the NFL Draft later this month.
There’s speculation the Las Vegas Raiders have serious interest with the 19th overall pick, and it’s easy to see why.
In addition to Johnson’s coverage skills, he’s a physical boundary defender with high intelligence on and off the field. Johnson graduated in just three years before making the leap to the professional level.
That combo also comes with a reputation as a locker-room leader, an attribute greatly valued by Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.
Johnson is also a top-flight competitor who consistently drew the toughest defensive assignment each week.
There are questions about Johnson’s shoulder. He’s undergone three surgeries to repair torn labrums since 2016, including one in March directly after the Combine.
Partially as a result of that, some projections suggest he could slip into the second round, where he could provide outstanding value.
“I would just say I went against the best guys,” Johnson said. “It’s not something that I shy away from. I covered the No. 1 receiver every game I played in. I don’t recall too many other people doing that.
“So, for me, I just know that I can go out and really cover, and I cover the best guys and I do it game after game, week after week. So I don’t think my cover ability is in question.”