SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Evan Cecchini may have gotten a fortunate bounce, but the Lewisburg senior certainly took advantage of it Monday in the District 4 boys tennis singles championship match.
With the game score tied late in the first set and Hughesville’s Logan Burns serving, Cecchini ripped a forehand return that clipped the top of the net and dribbled over for a winner.
“It probably did (change the momentum),” Cecchini said. “It probably, unfortunately, messed with him a little bit mentally. I know when someone hits a net-court against me I feel like it was a lost point, hopeless. That probably changed the tide.”
Cecchini won seven of the next eight points to take the first set on his way to a 7-5, 6-3 win for the district title in his only year playing tennis for Lewisburg.
“It feels fantastic,” Cecchini said. “This was my only year playing high school tennis (in Pennsylvania), so I had to prove myself and get my name out there. In the end, I feel like it worked for me.”
Cecchini played high school tennis in Indiana for two seasons but missed last year — which would have been his first for the Green Dragons — due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cecchini — who will play for Lewisburg in today’s district team playoffs — and Burns both qualified for the state singles tournament, which is set for May 28 in Hershey.
“Now I’ve got to focus on states,” Cecchini said. “I’d rather be state champ than district champ.”
After dropping only one game in two wins Saturday to reach the semifinals, the top-seeded Cecchini continued his dominance with a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 6 Jackson Stemler of Jersey Shore in the semifinals. Second-seeded Burns provided a different challenge.
“I saw a lot of good tennis,” Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer said of Cecchini’s day. “The second one, in the finals, was a lot of fun to watch; it was super-competitive. There were a lot of good points for both players.”
The final seemed early as if it might be more of the same. Cecchini broke Burns’ serve at 15 in the opening game, and quickly held for a 2-0 lead. The two exchanged holds, giving Cecchini a 3-1 lead, but then Burns found his groove.
Burns started to attack the net more and won three straight games — breaking Cecchini’s serve — to take a 4-3 lead. After not stopping for more than a quick drink on a changeover throughout the day, this time Cecchini sat in his chair, ate part of a Pop Tart, and used nearly all of the time allotted for a changeover.
“I usually don’t sit down in between games,” Cecchini said. “When I went down, I had to reset mentally. He was playing fantastic, so I had to slow down the pace a little bit. ... I came back hard. That was really the pivotal point of the first set.”
Cecchini held at 15, and then broke at love to take a 5-4 lead. However, Burns got the break back as Cecchini tried to serve out the first set. After a volley winner by Burns to start the 11th game, Cecchini hit the net-court winner to start his push to win the first set.
In the first set, Cecchini converted three of his four breakpoints and saved two of the five breakpoints that Burns had against him.
“Usually I switch up the tempo on the breakpoints,” Cecchini said. “If the last three or four points we played, I was going aggressive, straight at him with a flat, hard ball, maybe I’ll throw a deep, loopy ball at him, and vice versa. If I’m hitting deep, loopy balls, then I’ll go for a winner. It’s just about throwing him off.”
Between sets, Harer told Cecchini to keep calm and keep playing his game.
“I just told him, ‘Hey, relax. Take your time,’” Harer said.
Cecchini’s momentum continued into the second set, as he broke Burns’ serve, held, and broke again for a 3-0 lead.
“The second break is huge, especially when he’s the one serving first,” Cecchini said. “Going up 3-0 and having your serve, you feel like you’re completely in control.”
Burns got a break back, but could never get back on serve as Cecchini broke his serve four times in the second set to grab the district title.
One key was Cecchini tried to limit good chances for Burns to come to net. Burns hit 16 winners to Cecchini’s nine during the match, but eight of the Spartan’s winners came on volleys.
“I’m not the best at lobbing, so when he came to the net I had two options,” Cecchini said. “I could try to pass him, which isn’t easy because he’s like half a foot taller than me. ... So really my only option is to hit it straight at him and hope he misses. It really isn’t the most efficient strategy, considering he’s a really good volleyer. I really tried to minimize the amount of times he came to the net.”
For now, Cecchini — in his first year on the team — and the rest of the Green Dragons turn their attention to the team playoffs. Lewisburg hosts Central Columbia at 3 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.
“He’s definitely fit right in with all the players,” Harer said. “He’s been working hard throughout the season.”