WILLIAMSPORT — Top-seeded Evan Cecchini got off to a great start Saturday morning at the District 4 tennis singles tournament.
Cecchini, a Lewisburg senior, did not drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win in the second round after a first-round bye. However, Cecchini had a long delay before his quarterfinal.
The delay didn't seem to bother him, as he defeated Montoursville's Jared Matlack 6-1, 6-0 to reach Monday's semifinals.
“This match really everything was going on for me,” Cecchini said after defeating Matlack.
Cecchini will take on Jersey Shore’s Jackson Stemler, and Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp will play Hughesville’s Logan Burns in the other semifinal. The semifinals are set for Monday at 1 p.m. at Central Pa. Tennis Center, with the final to follow.
Cecchini, who waited more than five hours between matches, received a boost when an afternoon shower forced the remainder of matches inside.
“This was my first time playing indoors in over a year,” Cecchini said. “When you play indoors, the courts are a little bit faster than outdoors. That really helps my game considering all I do is hit the crap out of the ball.”
Cecchini pushed the tempo by charging the net at times. Other times he was content to stay at the baseline, and outslug his opponent.
“I had a new set of strings, balls, inside courts and I was just on today,” Cecchini said. “Once I get into a groove, it just sits with me the rest of the day.”
Milton’s Jamir Wilt, the seventh seed, picked up wins over Loyalsock’s Jett Pulizzi and Mifflinburg's Gabe Greb to reach the quarterfinals. Wilt lost only three games in his won over Pulizzi, and then bested Greb in a closer match, 6-3, 7-6.
Burns, seeded second, eliminated Wilt 6-2, 6-0.
“I felt like the lob game was working for me,” Wilt said. “What didn’t really work for me was the short ball from him. I need to work on that this summer.”
Wilt, who helped the Black Panthers reach Tuesday's district team quarterfinals, will continue to play when he attends Penn College next year.
“I can’t wait to take the next step at Penn College,” Wilt said. “They have a really good team. The coach came and watched me play against Loyalsock. I just can’t wait. It’s going to be a blast.”
The Selinsgrove pair of Austin Imhoof and Ethan Harris each won two matches — including upsetting a seeded player — to reach the quarterfinals.
Imhoof beat River Hicks of North Penn-Liberty 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. In the second round, Imhoof edged Wellsboro's Will Poirier, seeded fourth, 7-5, 6-4. Stemler, seeded fifth, defeated Imhoof 6-4 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
It was a similar story for Harris, who was dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 first-round win. Harris then edged third-seeded Jordan Baker of Central Columbia 7-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals. Stapp, seeded sixth, knocked out Harris.
Greb won one of only two three-set matches on the day, outlasting South Williamsport's Logan Ogden 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
The only other Valley player to win was Lewisburg's Zach Higgins, who blew past Towanda's Dacion Yrigollen 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. Stapp topped Higgins 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.
District 4 Tennis
Singles Championships
First round
Evan Cecchini (LEW) bye; Reilly Streich (GAL) bye; Mikey Dylina (HUGH) def. Nate Girmay (DAN), 6-0 6-0; Jared Matlack (MTV) def. Andrew Madara (BLOOM), 6-3 6-4; Jackson Stemler (Jersey Shore) bye; Jaden Wise (TOW) def. Bryce Hazzard (CC), 7-5 6-1; Austin Imhoof (SEL) def. River Hicks (NPLB), 6-2, 6-2; Will Poirier (WELL) bye; Jordan Baker (CC) bye; Ethan Harris (SEL) def. Braiden Cimino (GAL), 6-0 6-0; Zach Higgins (LEW) def. Dacion Yrigollen (TOW), 6-2 6-1; Andrew Stapp (MTV) bye; Jamir Wilt (MIL) def. Jett Pulizzi (LOY), 6-1 6-2; Gabe Greb (MIFF) def. Logan Ogden (SW), 4-6 6-4 6-1; Zach Singer (WELL) def. Kaleb Myers (MUN), 6-2 6-1; Logan Burns (HUGH) bye.
Second Round
Cecchini (LEW) def. Streich (GAL), 6-0 6-0; Matlack (MTV) def. Dylina (HUGH), 7-5 4-6 6-4; Stemler (JS) def. Wise (TOW), 6-4 7-5; Imhoof (SEL) def. Poirier (WEL), 7-5 6-4; Harris (SEL) def. Baker (CC), 7-6 7-5; Stapp (MTV) def. Higgins (LEW), 6-4 6-2; Wilt (MIL) def.Greb (MIFF), 6-3 7-6 (2); Burns (HUGH) def. Singer (WELL), 6-0 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Cecchini (LEW) def. Matlack (MTV), 6-1 6-0; Stemler (JS) def. Imhoof (SEL), 6-4 6-3; Stapp (MTV) def. Harris (SEL), 6-0 6-2; Burns (HUGH) def. Wilt (MIL), 6-2 6-0.
Monday's semifinals
Evan Cecchini (LEW) vs. Jackson Stemler (JS); Andrew Stapp (MTV) vs. Logan Burns (HUGH).