The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — After a successful five-year stint at Valparaiso, Bucknell named Tammy Cecchini women’s tennis coach at Bucknell, director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax announced on Monday.
Cecchini spent the 2014-15 season as an assistant coach at Valpraiso, and then she took over as head coach the following season. Cecchini guided the Crusaders through a period of progress during her four seasons as coach. In 2017-18, Valpo posted its highest win total since 2006-2007, while winning a combined 73 singles matches and 38 doubles matches. Cecchini helped Jelena Vujanic to a Missouri Valley Conference individual title at No. 1 singles in 2018, which represented the school’s very first MVC champion in any sport.
Cecchini becomes just the fourth head coach in the 45-year history of the Bucknell women’s tennis program. She takes over for Rebecca Helt, who recently stepped down after 22 years at the helm.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the Bucknell women’s tennis program,” said Cecchini. “My number-one priority is to meet the student-athletes on the team and really get to know them. There are a lot of great things happening in the program, and all I want to do is help them succeed on and off the court. I also want to thank Rebecca Helt, who built an amazing program over the last 22 years. She deserves a ton of credit, and we are looking to continue that success.”
A native of Bloomington, Minn., Cecchini received her bachelor of arts degree in economics from Penn State in 1995. She was a two-year team captain and played No. 1 singles and doubles for three years for the Nittany Lions. In 1991 she was named the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year.
Cecchini earned an MBA from Lehigh in 2002, and she later served as an assistant women’s tennis coach at Lehigh from 2012-14. Cecchini also managed the Lehigh University Tennis Center during that time.
The Bison went 14-7 overall and 3-2 in Patriot League play last season. They advanced to the Patriot League Tournament semifinals before falling to Boston University. Six letterwinners return from that squad, including the top three singles players and five of the six regular starters overall.
Cecchini is the wife of Bucknell football coach, Dave Cecchini.