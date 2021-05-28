The Daily Item
HERSHEY — Lewisburg senior Evan Cecchini went 1-1 Friday at the PIAA Class 2A boys tennis singles championship.
Cecchini — who won the District 4 singles title in his only season playing high school tennis in Pennsylvania — got his only state tournament off to a good start.
Cecchini blew past Camp Hill’s Josh Pantaloni 6-1 in the first set of the first round.
Pantaloni, the District 3 runner-up, gave Cecchini a tough battle in the second set, but the Green Dragon was able to emerge with a win in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Windber’s Matt Kozar, the District 5 champion, then handed Cecchini only his second loss of the season, 6-1, 6-4 in the state quarterfinals.