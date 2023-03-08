The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-93 to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night.
Tatum’s 36th game this season with 30 or more points helped the Celtics avoid their first four-game losing streak. Derrick White added 21 points and five assists. Al Horford finished with 17 points, six rebounds and assists.
Hawks 122, Wizards 120
WASHINGTON — De’Andre Hunter’s three-point play with 1:07 remaining put Atlanta ahead to stay, and the Hawks held off Washington despite a career-high 43 points by Kristaps Porzingis.
The teams will finish the two-game set in Washington on Friday night.
Pelicans 113, Mavericks 106
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 13 of his 32 points in the final four minutes, and New Orleans held off Dallas.
Cavaliers 104, Heat 100
MIAMI — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18, and Cleveland assured themselves of a second consecutive winning season.
Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland. Evan Mobley also scored 15 points, and Isaac Okoro had 13.
The Cavaliers (42-26) are now two wins away from matching last season’s win total, with 14 games left.
Durant to miss home debut
PHOENIX — Kevin Durant’s home debut with Phoenix will have to wait a little longer.
The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.
The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.
Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped. He immediately hopped up and was walking, though he was moving slowly. Several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.