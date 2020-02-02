The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave Boston the lead for good as the Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 116-95 on Saturday night.
Playing without injured point guard Kemba Walker, the Celtics beat Philadelphia for the first time this season, avoiding a sweep by the team right behind them in the Atlantic Division. It was Boston’s sixth win in its last seven games.
n Clippers 118,
Timberwolves 106
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, his ninth straight game with at least that many, and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.
n Wizards 113, Nets 107
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington beat Brooklyn.
The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter.
n Warriors 131, Cavliers 112
CLEVELAND — Glenn Robinson III scored 22 points, Draymond Green tied a career high with 16 assists, and Golden State dominated the second half, beating Cleveland in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the NBA standings.
Golden State (11-39) has the NBA’s worst record while Cleveland (13-37) has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
n Mavericks 123, Hawks 100
DALLAS — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points in his ninth start of the season, Dorian Finney-Smith added 22 points and Maxi Kleber 18 as Dallas beat Atlanta in a game between teams with depleted rosters.
n Knicks 92, Pacers 85
INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Morris scored 28 points to lead New York over Indiana.
n Heat 102, Magic 89
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, and rookie Tyler Herro came off the bench with 23 to lead Miami to a victory over Orlando.
n Spurs 114, Hornets 90
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, and San Antonio overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Charlotte in its final home game before a nearly month-long road trip.