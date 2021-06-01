TURBOTVILLE — When Lewisburg looks back on Tuesday's district semifinal with Central Columbia, there will be some regret the Green Dragons didn't make their first championship game since the mid-90s.
The Green Dragons finally solved Central Columbia ace Mea Consentino in the later innings, but a costly defensive stretch helped the Blue Jays pick up a 5-2 victory in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals at the Moser Complex.
"We felt confident coming into the game, that we could hit some shots," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "We've been hitting the ball solid for the last three weeks. I expected a little more (offense), but we missed a few shots by a couple of feet."
The Blue Jays (18-3) will face Loyalsock (18-3) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday back at Moser Complex.
Lewisburg closed an outstanding season at 17-5, with three of those losses coming to the Blue Jays.
"That's a good softball team," Central Columbia coach Roger Mowrey said pointing to the Lewisburg huddle. "They have two strong pitchers, and they might be the best hitting team in the district. We can be proud that we beat such a good team three times."
After a second semifinal appearance in four years following a long district drought, Lewisburg is set up for the future. The Green Dragons will lose No. 3-hitter Brynn Wagner to graduation, but eight of Tuesday's starters return, along with another player — Ryan Brouse — who saw considerable time.
"I got two key pitchers, eight starters, and two others have varsity experience. We'll be just as tough," Ken Wagner said. "Brynn's bat will be tough to replace, but we'll be good again (next year)."
Consentino dominated the Green Dragons in the previous two meetings, throwing a perfect game and a two-hitter, while striking out 31 Lewisburg hitters in all.
Seven of the first eight outs recorded by Consentino came via the strikeout Tuesday. Once Lewisburg got through its order one time, the Green Dragons seemed to have a read on the diminutive lefty.
The Green Dragons took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the third. Rylee Dyroff singled and scored when lefty hitter Erin Field pulled a triple into right field.
Brynn Wagner was the next hitter, and she got a lot of a Consentino riseball. Wagner was underneath the pitch just a bit and flew out to the left-field fence.
"I don't think Mea was as sharp today as she has been at times this season, but this is the third time Lewisburg saw her," Mowrey said. "We didn't change (our approach) to their hitters."
The Blue Jays didn't record their first hit until the bottom of the fourth when Payton Crawford's single got to the center-field fence, moving her to second.
Emmie Rowe followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Ali Heintzelman had an RBI fielder's choice to tie the game, and she reached safely when the throw to first was dropped.
After Heintzelman took second, Oliva Hubler singled home two runs to give the Blue Jays' a 3-1 lead.
Central Columbia added two runs in the fifth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Lewisburg committed an infield error to give Central Columbia 5-1 lead.
Dyroff led off the top of the sixth with a solo homer that cut the lead to 5-2. Field then hit a rocket to the right-center field gap that Emmie Rowe tracked down for the first out of the inning.
Although Sydney Bolinsky doubled with one out in the seventh inning, the Green Dragons couldn't score any more runs.
Consentino finished with 11 strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game victory.
DISTRICT 4 SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
at Moser Complex, Turbotville
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 5, LEWISBURG 2
Lewisburg;001;001;0 — 2-4-3
Central Columbia;000;320;x — 5-4-0
Lexi Walter, Kim Shannon (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford.
WP: Consentino; LP: Walter.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff 2-for-3, homer (6th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Erin Field 1-for-3, triple, RBI; Bolinsky 1-for-3, double.
Central Columbia: Payton Crawford 1-for-2, 2 runs; Olivia Hubler 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.