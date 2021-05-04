TURBOTVILLE — The Blue Jays avenged their only loss in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II with a mercy-rule win over the Defenders.
Alyx Flick had two extra base hits and knocked in two runs to key the Central Columbia offense.
Mea Consentino struck out 13 and walked one for the Blue Jays (13-1 overall, 12-1 HAC-II).
Central Columbia and Loyalsock (10-1, 8-1) face off on Thursday for first place.
Gracey Beachel had a single for Warrior Run (5-6, 3-5), the Defenders' lone hit.
Central Columbia 10, Warrior Run 0 (6 inn.)
C. Columbia;230;401 — 10-11-0
Warrior Run;000;000 — 0-1-2
Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford. Valandra McHenry, Kaelyn Watson (5) and Emma Kaufman.
WP: Consentino; LP: McHenry.
Central Columbia: Ellie Rowe, 3-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Alyx Flick, 2-for-3, triple, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emmie Rowe 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Kendra Zimmerman, 2-for-4, 2 runs.