ALMEDIA — Abigail Haught and Isabel Snyder each had RBI doubles, and the Blue Jays took advantage of a three-run error to score seven runs in the third inning to break open the HAC-II game.
Ava Klingerman added a two-run homer in the fourth inning for Central Columbia (6-2 overall, 1-2 HAC-II).
Nina Wilk hit a grand slam for the Indians (2-3, 2-2) in the fifth inning to get them on the board.
Central Columbia 12, Shamokin 5
Shamokin;000;041;0 — 5-5-1
C.Columbia;127;200;X — 12-15-1
Emma Yoder, Macy Gearhart (5) and Payton Crawford. Emma Kurtz, Gabby Parks (3) and Ava Hughes.
WP: Yoder. LP: Kurtz.
Central Columbia: Alyx Flick 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Payton Crawford 3-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Reece Knorr 2-for-4, double, run; Abigail Haught 3-for-4, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Isabel Snyder 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Ava Klingerman 2-for-2, HR (4th, one on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Shamokin: Nina Wilk 1-for-3, homer (5th, grand slam), run, 4 RBIs.