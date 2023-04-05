TURBOTVILLE — The Blue Jays scored six times in the seventh inning after the Defenders rallied from a five-run deficit.
The Defenders were down 5-0 after five innings and scored six times in the fifth inning, highlighted by Kayla Swartchick's three-run homer.
Central rallied with six in its last at-bat, led by a grand slam from Ava Klingerman.
Central Columbia 14, Warrior Run 8
Central;310;103;6 — 14-17-3
Warrior Run;000;062;0 — 8-9-4
E. Yoder and P. Crawford. I. Shupp, M. Watts (7) and M. Furman.
WP: Yoder. LP: Shupp.
Central: Flick, 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Crawford 2-4, 2 doubles, RBI; K. Zimmerman, 2-5, RBI; R. Knorr, 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; G. Hashagen, 2-4, double, 2 runs; A. Hauyght, 2-4, 2 runs; A. Klingerman, 2-3, 2 runs, HR (7th, 3 on).
Warrior Run: Hauck, 3-5, RBI; K. Swartchick 2-4, double, HR (5th, 2 on); M. Watts, 2-4.