MILTON — Emmie Rowe knocked in six runs as the top three hitters in the Blue Jays' lineup combined for 11 RBIs and seven hits in the HAC-II victory.
The Blue Jays improve to 5-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-II.
Kiera Nickles had two hits for the Black Panthers (0-4, 0-2).
Central Columbia 16, Milton 0 (5 innings)
C.Columbia;242;44 — 16-15-0
Milton;000;00 — 0-4-2
Macy Gearhart and Payton Crawford. Alivia Winder and Autumn Wolfgang.
WP: Gearhart; LP: Winder.
Central Columbia: Alyx Flick 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Emmie Rowe 3-for-3, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Payton Crawford 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Kendra Zimmerman 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gabrielle Hashagen 2-for-4, double, RBI; Isabel Snyder 2-for-4, 2 runs; Ava Klingerman 2-for-3, 3 runs, RBI.
Milton: Emily Seward 1-for-2; Madelyn Nicholas, 1-for-2; Kiera Nickles 2-for-2.