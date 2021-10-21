SUNBURY — With one goal on their minds, the Shikellamy Braves (10-6-1) honor their senior class as they look to upset the undefeated Central Columbia Bluejays at home.
Paige Flaugh got things going for Central Columbia as she scores the first goal of the game. Sophia Feathers scored a goal of her own two minutes and twenty-one seconds later to tie the game at one apiece. With their perfect season hanging in the balance, Bluejay teammates Madison Whitesell and Madelyn Blake connected on the game winning goal to keep Central Columbia's undefeated season alive as they beat Shikellamy in a hard fought game.
The Bluejays close out the regular season at a perfect 18-0. The Braves have one more game to close out the year as they hit the road to face Central Mountain Saturday morning.
First half
CC-Paige Flaugh, 35:26; S-Sophia Feathers (Avery Dodge), 33:05.
Second half
CC-Madison Whitesell (Madelyn Blake), 32:50.
Shots: CC 16-7. Corners: CC 5-3. Saves: Shikellamy 14 (Cassi Ronk); Central Columbia 6 (Lindsey Bull).